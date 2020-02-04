Impact of Real-World IT Value Measurement the Topic of ISG Smartalks™ Webinar

February 5 event will detail data-as-a-service benefits of ISG Inform™ across the enterprise

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The critical advantage of using real-world measurement, analysis and insight to support digital transformation spending decisions will be the focus of the next ISG Smartalks™ webinar hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

ISG Chief Data and Analytics Officer Kathy Rudy, along with Tom Werner, product sales director, and Chris Karalis, principal consultant, will present “Drive Savings, Reduce Spend and Increase IT’s Value” on Wednesday, February 5, at 11 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time. The live, one-hour webinar will detail recent enhancements to the groundbreaking ISG Inform™ (formerly ISG InformX™) data-as-a-service solution, which provides granular, customizable comparative analysis and insights into enterprise infrastructure, applications and digital capabilities. The discussion also will explore specific use cases across the enterprise.

“We built ISG Inform™ from the ground up to enable fact-based IT investment decisions,” Rudy said. “We have incorporated more than three million data points and our experience from six thousand benchmarking engagements into the platform, engagements that have achieved cost reductions of more than $135 billion for our clients.”

Rudy noted that, globally, the average company spends more than $18,500 per employee per year on IT services, making it a critical advantage for leaders to understand how IT budget expenditures, staffing levels and investment results deliver value and compare with industry peers.

“For 2020, we are pleased to add the ability to build custom comparisons, create shareable reports and access ISG Research reports through an enhanced interface to our ISG Inform™ solution,” Rudy said. “Our February 5 webinar will look at how each enterprise decision-maker can leverage our real-world IT benchmarking data.”

ISG Inform™ draws data and insights from the ISG sourcing database, the world’s most robust, validated repository of enterprise IT performance data. The platform solution can help a new CIO or finance executive quickly gain transparency into an organization’s IT performance, create better budgets or allocate costs to maximize investment. ISG Inform™ also can improve a merger’s success with a full picture of each organization’s IT portfolios and models of the new, combined entity; help infrastructure executives justify IT spend, productivity and service levels, or give digital leaders data to evaluate the full benefit of digital investments and compare spending and digital centers of excellence with those of peer companies.

ISG Inform™ is the first benchmarking capability to track cross-market digital transformation and total cost of ownership of IT spend, including application development and maintenance performance. Information is delivered via easy-to-read, visual dashboards that display the enterprise’s key performance indicators.

To register for the February 5 webinar, please visit this webpage. For more information about ISG Inform™, visit this webpage.

ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

