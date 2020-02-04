North America Seeds Industry: Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast (2019-2024)
The North America seeds market reached a value of US$ 22.1 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 32.2 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2024.
North America currently represents one of the largest markets for seeds on account of high demand for genetically modified seeds that offer enhanced yield quantity and quality. Moreover, technological innovations in the production of seeds, such as wheat, maize and corn, is also fueling the market growth. Further, the increasing demand for biofuels will continue to spur the demand for corn, barley and maize seeds in the upcoming years.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the North America seeds market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regions in the North America seeds market?
- What is the breakup of the North America seeds market on the basis of crop type?
- What is the breakup of the North America seeds market on the basis of seed type?
- What is the breakup of the North America seeds market on the basis of traits?
- What is the breakup of the North America seeds market on the basis of seed treatment?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the North America seeds industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the North America seeds industry?
- What is the structure of the North America seeds industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the North America seeds industry?
- What are the profit margins in the North America seeds industry?
Report Coverage
- Base Year Considered: 2018
- Historical Data Coverage: 2013-2018
- Market Forecast: 2019-2024
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Seeds Market
5.1 Market Performance
5.2 Market Breakup by Crop Type
5.3 Market Breakup by Seed Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Traits
5.5 Market Breakup by Seed Treatment
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 North America Seeds Market
6.1 Market Performance
6.2 Market Forecast
7 North America Seeds Market: Breakup by Crop Type
7.1 Oilseeds
7.1.1 Soybean
7.1.2 Sunflower
7.1.3 Cotton
7.1.4 Canola/Rapeseed
7.2 Cereals and Grains
7.2.1 Corn
7.2.2 Wheat
7.2.3 Rice
7.2.4 Sorghum
7.3 Fruits and Vegetables
7.3.1 Tomatoes
7.3.2 Melons
7.3.3 Brassica
7.3.4 Pepper
7.3.5 Lettuce
7.3.6 Onion
7.3.7 Carrot
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Alfalfa
7.4.2 Clovers and Other Forage
7.4.3 Flower Seed
7.4.4 Turf Grasses
8 North America Seeds Market: Breakup by Seed Type
8.1 Genetically Modified Seeds
8.2 Conventional Seeds
9 North America Seeds Market: Breakup by Traits
9.1 Herbicide-Tolerant
9.2 Insecticide-Resistant
9.3 Others
10 North America Seeds Market: Breakup by Seed Treatment
10.1 Treated
10.2 Non-Treated
11 North America Seeds Market: Breakup by Country
11.1 United States
11.1.1 Historical Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Breakup by Crop Type
11.1.3 Market Breakup by Seed Type
11.1.4 Market Breakup by Traits
11.1.5 Market Breakup by Seed Treatment
11.1.6 Market Forecast
11.2 Canada
11.2.1 Historical Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Breakup by Crop Type
11.2.3 Market Breakup by Seed Type
11.2.4 Market Breakup by Traits
11.2.5 Market Breakup by Seed Treatment
11.2.6 Market Forecast
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Raw Material Procurement
13.3 Manufacturing
13.4 Marketing
13.5 Distribution
13.6 Export
13.7 End-use
14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Rivalry
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
