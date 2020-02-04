North America Seeds Industry: Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast (2019-2024)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Seeds Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America seeds market reached a value of US$ 22.1 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 32.2 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2024.



North America currently represents one of the largest markets for seeds on account of high demand for genetically modified seeds that offer enhanced yield quantity and quality. Moreover, technological innovations in the production of seeds, such as wheat, maize and corn, is also fueling the market growth. Further, the increasing demand for biofuels will continue to spur the demand for corn, barley and maize seeds in the upcoming years.



Key Questions Answered

How has the North America seeds market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the North America seeds market?

What is the breakup of the North America seeds market on the basis of crop type?

What is the breakup of the North America seeds market on the basis of seed type?

What is the breakup of the North America seeds market on the basis of traits?

What is the breakup of the North America seeds market on the basis of seed treatment?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the North America seeds industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the North America seeds industry?

What is the structure of the North America seeds industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the North America seeds industry?

What are the profit margins in the North America seeds industry?

Report Coverage



Base Year Considered: 2018

Historical Data Coverage: 2013-2018

Market Forecast: 2019-2024

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Seeds Market

5.1 Market Performance

5.2 Market Breakup by Crop Type

5.3 Market Breakup by Seed Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Traits

5.5 Market Breakup by Seed Treatment

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 North America Seeds Market

6.1 Market Performance

6.2 Market Forecast



7 North America Seeds Market: Breakup by Crop Type

7.1 Oilseeds

7.1.1 Soybean

7.1.2 Sunflower

7.1.3 Cotton

7.1.4 Canola/Rapeseed

7.2 Cereals and Grains

7.2.1 Corn

7.2.2 Wheat

7.2.3 Rice

7.2.4 Sorghum

7.3 Fruits and Vegetables

7.3.1 Tomatoes

7.3.2 Melons

7.3.3 Brassica

7.3.4 Pepper

7.3.5 Lettuce

7.3.6 Onion

7.3.7 Carrot

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Alfalfa

7.4.2 Clovers and Other Forage

7.4.3 Flower Seed

7.4.4 Turf Grasses



8 North America Seeds Market: Breakup by Seed Type

8.1 Genetically Modified Seeds

8.2 Conventional Seeds



9 North America Seeds Market: Breakup by Traits

9.1 Herbicide-Tolerant

9.2 Insecticide-Resistant

9.3 Others



10 North America Seeds Market: Breakup by Seed Treatment

10.1 Treated

10.2 Non-Treated



11 North America Seeds Market: Breakup by Country

11.1 United States

11.1.1 Historical Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Breakup by Crop Type

11.1.3 Market Breakup by Seed Type

11.1.4 Market Breakup by Traits

11.1.5 Market Breakup by Seed Treatment

11.1.6 Market Forecast

11.2 Canada

11.2.1 Historical Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Breakup by Crop Type

11.2.3 Market Breakup by Seed Type

11.2.4 Market Breakup by Traits

11.2.5 Market Breakup by Seed Treatment

11.2.6 Market Forecast



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Raw Material Procurement

13.3 Manufacturing

13.4 Marketing

13.5 Distribution

13.6 Export

13.7 End-use



14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Rivalry

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dgywjq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.