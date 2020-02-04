Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma & Biotech Dealmaking, 2014-2019 - Technology Licensed, Royalty Rates, License Fees, Upfront and Milestone Payments

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2014-2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2014-2019 is your one-stop source for providing real-deal information on hundreds of transactions, including the technology licensed, royalty rates, license fees, upfront and milestone payments.



This report provides details of the latest partnering deals which disclose a royalty rate, announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors. The report provides details of partnering deals disclosing royalty rates from 2014 to 2019.



The report provides an overview of how and why companies enter partnering deals where a royalty is payable upon commercialization of the compound or technology.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all partnering deals announced since 2014 where a quantitative royalty rate has been disclosed, as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database. Each deal record and royalty disclosure is available in further detail via a link to online copy of the deal including actual contract document, where available, as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of royalty rate trends in pharma and biotech since 2014.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in royalty rates in the pharma and biotech sectors since 2014, including a summary of the recent literature on the subject.

Chapter 3 provides an average benchmark royalty rates. The chapter includes numerous tables and figures summarizing the benchmark royalty rates by stage of development, therapy area and technology area.

Chapter 4 provides a more detailed insight into the structure of a royalty rate clause and how it fits with the other financial terms of the partnering deal. The chapter includes numerous case studies for actual deals where royalty rates have been disclosed.

Chapter 5 provides an insight into companies active in disclosing royalty rates as well as those deals attracting the highest royalty rates, and why.

Chapter 6 provides comprehensive and detailed access to deals which disclose a royalty rate since 2014 where a contract document is available. Contract documents provide an in-depth insight into the actual deal terms agreed between the parties with respect to the royalty rate.

In addition the report includes a comprehensive appendix listing of all deals where a royalty rate has been disclosed announced since 2014. Each listing is organized as an appendix by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, therapeutic area, and technology type. Each deal title links via hyperlink to an online version of the deal record including, where available, the actual contract document.



The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends in royalty rates in pharma and biotech deal making since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about royalty rates in the pharma and biotech sector.



This report provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of royalty rate partnering deal trends since 2014

Analysis of the structure of royalty clauses with numerous real life case studies

Comprehensive listing of all partnering deals since 2014 where a royalty rate is disclosed, together with deal terms, value and press release

Comprehensive access to actual partnering deal contracts entered into by the world's life science companies where a royalty rate is disclosed

Insight into the royalty terms included in a licensing agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

The report includes:

Trends in royalty rates in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of royalty rate clause structure

Case studies of real-life licensing deals which disclose royalty rates

Comprehensive listing of licensing deals which disclose royalty rates since 2014

Access to licensing contract documents which disclose royalty rates

The leading licensing deals by royalty rate value since 2014

Most active royalty rate disclosures since 2014

Available deals and contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual deal record and where available, contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report provides comprehensive access to available contract documents for licensing deals.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise royalty rates granted?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Companies Mentioned



Abbvie

Acerus

Acura Pharmaceuticals

Adlai Nortye

Aduro BioTech

Advanced Dosage Forms

Advaxis

Aegerion Pharmaceutical

AEterna Zentaris

Agenus Bio

Agios Pharmaceuticals

AIT Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics

Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alector

Alfasigma

Almirall

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Amgen

Amherst Pharmaceuticals

AnaBios

AnGes MG

Antibe Therapeutics

Antigen Express

Aquestive Therapeutics

Aratana Therapeutics

Arch Pharmalabs

Ardelyx

Arena Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Athenex

Atossa Genetics

Aurigene Discovery Technologies

Authentic Brands Group

Avivagen

Axovant Sciences

Aytu BioScience

Azaya Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics

Benitec Biopharma

Besins Healthcare

BioInvent

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioNovion

BioNTech

Bioprocess Capital Ventures

Biostem US

Bluebird Bio

BMV Medica

Braeburn Pharmaceuticals

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

Breathtec BioMedical

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Calico

Can-Fite BioPharma

Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals

CanniMed Therapeutics

Canntab Therapeutics

Cannus Partners

Cantex Pharmaceuticals

Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals

CB2 Therapeutics

Celdara Medical

Celgene

Celyad

Cereal Ingredients

Cerus

cGreen

Chi-Med

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Chimerix

Chong Kun Dang

Chongqing Jingdong Pharmaceutical

Cimtech

Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipla

Circassia

Clal Biotech

Cleveland BioLabs

Cocrystal Pharma

Coeptis Pharmaceuticals

Common Sense

ContraFect

CRISPR Therapeutics

CTT Pharmaceutical

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cures Within Reach

CureTech

Curis

Cytori Therapeutics

Daiichi Sankyo

Denali Therapeutics

Duke University

Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Easton Pharmaceuticals

Egalet

Eisai

Elencee

Emergent BioSolutions

Emory University

Esperion Therapeutics

Evolva

Exact Sciences

Exelixis

Eyevance

Fibrocell Science

Fosun Pharmaceutical

Fresenius Kabi Pharmaceuticals

FSD Pharma

Galapagos

Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Genentech

Generex Biotechnology

Genevant Sciences

Genmab

Genzyme

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Goldfinch Bio

Gravocore

Grifols

Halo Labs

Health Canada

Hefei Life Science

Hefei Tianhui Incubation of Technologies

Hemogenyx

Hoffmann La Roche

Ice + Jam

Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idorsia

iMetabolic Biopharma

Immugenyx

Immunomic

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals

Incuron

Incyte

Innate Pharma

Innovation Pharmaceuticals

Innovus Pharmaceuticals

INO Therapeutics

IntelGenx

Intrexon

Invekra

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ipsen

Israeli National Authority for Technological Innovation

Janssen Biotech

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Jiangsu NHWA Pharmaceutical

John Morley Foods

Kadmon Pharmaceuticals

KemPharm

Kitov

Klaria

Knighton Foods

Knight Therapeutics

KVK-Tech

Kwang Dong Pharmaceutical

Laboratories Acbel

Legend Biotech

Level Brands

LFB Biotechnologies

Lifestyle Delivery Systems

Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Lubrizol

Macrogenics

MainPointe

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Medicines Patent Pool Foundation

MedImmune

Medivation

Medivir

Merck and Co

Merck KGaA

Merus

Mimi's Rock

Moderna Therapeutics

Mologen

Morgan Stanley

MultiCell Immunotherapeutics

NantCell

Nantong Jinghua Pharmaceutical

NantWorks

National Green Biomed

Nektar Therapeutics

Neurocrine Biosciences

Newsoara Biopharma

New York University

Nexvet

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Nicox

Notable Labs

NovaDel Pharma

Novan Therapeutics

Novartis

Novocure

Nucorion

Nurix

Oberland Capital

Oculus Innovative Sciences

Ocumension Therapeutics

Omeros

Oncologie

Oncolytics Biotech

Onegevity

One Way Liver Genomics (OWL)

OptiBiotix

Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Orexigen Therapeutics

Orgenesis

Otsuka

Oxford BioMedica

Oxis Biotech

Parnell Pharmaceutical Holdings

Par Pharmaceutical

PDL BioPharma

Pernix Therapeutics

Pfizer

Pharmastrip

Pieris

Pluristem Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics

ProtoKinetix

Pulmatrix

Recordati

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Relmada Therapeutics

ReNeuron

Resarci Therapeutics

rEVO Biologics

Revolution Medicines

Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Roivant Sciences

SACCO

Sage Therapeutics

Sanofi

Santen Pharmaceutical

Sarepta Therapeutics

Seattle Genetics

Seelos Therapeutics

Sermonix Pharmaceutical

Shenzhen BioScien Pharmaceuticals

Shionogi

Sinopharm

Solarvest BioEnergy

Soligenix

Sorrento Therapeutics

STADA Arzneimittel

Strongbridge Biopharma

Sucampo AG

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

Synergy Strips

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Tango Therapeutics

Target Group

Tauriga Sciences

Technion Research and Development Foundation

Tetra Bio-Pharma

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Theravance

Theravance Biopharma

Thorne Research

TiGenix

Tilray

Tiziana Life Sciences

Tramorgan

Transgene

Trellis Bioscience

Trevena

TTFactor

University of Alberta

Uppsalagruppen Medical

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Vasomune Therapeutics

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Virbac

Vividion Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics

WAVE Life Sciences

World Class Extractions

Xbrane Bioscience

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals

Yeda Research and Development Company

ZAI Laboratory

Zalicus

Zenith Epigenetics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o276im

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.