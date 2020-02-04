NetworkNewsWire Announces Official Newswire Status, Media Sponsorship of FFCON20: RISE Event

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company and part of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), is pleased to announce its continued collaboration with the National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association (“NCFA”) and Toronto Finance International (“TFI”). NNW will serve as the official newswire partner for FFCON20: RISE, FFCON’s sixth annual Fintech & Funding Conference and Expo, held March 23–24, in Toronto. Co-hosted by NCFA and TFI, this premier event is designed to bring people together to focus on challenging and growing the Canadian fintech industry and bringing markets to life.



“We are pleased to be the official newswire of FFCON20: RISE and to be working with NCFA again,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for NNW. “As with all our sponsored events, we will be utilizing InvestorBrandNetwork’s powerful suite of resources to bring greater awareness to the FFCON conference as well as the participants.”

As an official dissemination partner, NNW will distribute FFCON20 news and announcements. NNW will also release additional syndicated articles created by professional writers and communication experts. Information on the event will be further distributed through IBN, which has 1+ million social media followers collectively across 40+ brands.

FFCON20: RISE is expected to attract more than 750 attendees, participants and sponsors from leading fintech startups and scaleups, investors, industry leaders and key stakeholders. The two-day conference and expo is designed to provide invaluable opportunities for those in attendance to develop leads, discover new market channels, and forge partnerships around innovation, technology and financing outcomes.

A financial innovation ecosystem, the National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association (NCFA) provides education, market intelligence, industry stewardship, networking and funding opportunities and services to the fintech community. The group is a network of entrepreneurs, investors and participants in the emerging fintech economy, with a growing membership that includes consultants, marketing and media specialists, investors, lawyers, accountants and social enterprise groups that support and encourage innovative capital markets and financial services.

In the past, NCFA and NNW worked together to heighten the visibility of VanFUNDING, a leading fintech and capital conference that explores the explosive growth happening relative to blockchain, AI, fintech and funding innovations, global market developments and alternative investing opportunities.

“We are thrilled to have NetworkNewsWire as an FFCON20: RISE media sponsor and active participant in the marketing efforts,” said Craig Asano, NCFA Founder and CEO. “This conference is a high-exposure opportunity for participants who wish to get involved as event partners while connecting with leading experts and investors interested in helping fintech businesses achieve success in funding and scaling efforts. NNW has the expertise, tools and global partnerships in place to share that message and bring added awareness to this must-attend event.”

Additional details about the FFCON20: RISE, slated for March 23–24 in Toronto, can be found at https://fintechandfunding.com .

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a financial news and content distribution company, one of 40+ brands within our InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), that provides: (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to 1+ million followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience comprising investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com .

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer .



Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217

Office Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.