Life Care Services to Manage 13 Communities

Communities recently acquired by Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Des Moines, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Care Services, An LCS Company and the nation’s second largest senior living operator, has announced it will assume management of 13 communities owned by Healthpeak Properties. Inc. The transaction was effective February 1, 2020. “Life Care Services is honored to have been selected to operate these communities. This partnership speaks to the relationship we’ve developed with Healthpeak Properties, Inc.,” says Chris Bird, EVP and director of rental for Life Care Services. “As the premiere operator of Life Plan Communities in the country with more than 45 years of management experience, Life Care Services is committed to building on the performance already in place. Our leadership and community teams will continue to focus on the services that have resulted in Life Care Services being ranked highest in customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Senior Living Study.” “This portfolio represents 13 beautiful communities located on stunning campuses,” says Jill Sorenson, SVP and senior director of Life Plan communities. “Each community has a strong reputation and long-standing record of success. By integrating the Life Care Services signature programs that promote hospitality, memory care programming, health and wellness, resident and staff engagement with best practices already in place, we’ll be going from great to greater in 2020!” The communities under the new management agreement include locations in Florida: Cypress Village, Jacksonville; Freedom Plaza Sun City Center, Sun City Center; Freedom Pointe at The Villages, The Villages; Freedom Square, Seminole; Freedom Village Bradenton, Bradenton; Lake Port Square, Leesburg; Lake Seminole Square, Seminole; Regency Oaks, Clearwater; and South Port Square, Port Charlotte. Additional communities include: Galleria Woods, Birmingham, Alabama; Freedom Village Holland, Holland, Michigan; Freedom Village Brandywine, Coatesville, Pennsylvania; and The Village at Gleannloch Farms, Spring, Texas. About Life Care Services® Life Care Services, An LCS Company, has the experience required to boost community financial performance, increase occupancy, and develop new lifestyle and health initiatives to meet consumer expectations and help communities thrive. Ranked highest in customer satisfaction among senior living communities in the J.D. Power study, Life Care Services is the nation’s second-largest operator of senior living communities and has expertise in the management of both Continuing Care/Life Plan and rental communities. From independent living to assisted living, skilled nursing to memory care, at Life Care Services, Experience Is Everything™. For more information, visit lifecareservicesLCS.com.

Jeri Uhlmansiek LCS 515.875.4500 uhlmansiekjeri@lcsnet.com



