Plotly Named Best Place to Work

Canadian SME National Business Awards selects Plotly top place to work and nominates as Business of the Year

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plotly Technologies, developer of the leading data science and AI platform for creating analytic applications, was named a Best Place to Work in the Canadian SME National Business Awards. The National Business Awards are organized by Canadian SME Business Magazine, Canada’s premier publication for small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs). The business awards recognize excellence in the Canadian SME community and honor the contribution that businesses provide to the Canadian economy.



The Best Place to Work award is given to organizations that create and maintain outstanding work environments for their employees. Plotly’s combination of professional development opportunities–including the ability to work on leading-edge projects across a variety of verticals–and industry-leading benefits packages set it apart from other employers. From supporting cutting edge medical research with Mitacs and McGill to supply chain innovation with leading Canadian supercluster, Scale AI, Plotly is a staple in the region's professional and academic communities.

“This award underscores and reinvigorates our commitment to building an organization that is people-focused,” says Laura Gray, Head of People and Operations at Plotly. “Our people are an integral part of our success as a business. As such, we do everything we can to make sure the people we hire are heard, rewarded for excellence, and driven to excel.”

Plotly was further recognized with nominations in both the Business of the Year and Small Business of the Year categories; these awards honor the businesses that have demonstrated leadership, innovation, growth in profits, and a smart business plan for the future.



These awards come on the heels of recent grant funding from Scale AI to accelerate development of Dash , the company’s platform for building interactive analytic applications. The $1.7M grant represents a prestigious nod from Scale AI, one of Canada’s five innovation superclusters, and marks both organizations’ continued commitment to supporting Canada’s position as a global AI hub.

About Plotly

Founded in 2013, Plotly is a data visualization company focused on taking data science out of the lab and into the business. Plotly makes it easy to create, deploy, and share interactive web apps, graphs, and visualizations in any programming language. Plotly's libraries are used by millions worldwide and embedded into mission-critical applications across the Fortune 500. For more information, visit https://plot.ly.

Media Contact

Danielle Toboni

dtoboni@launchsquad.com

(617) 945-1915







