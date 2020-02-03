Arbitration panel established on Ukraine’s wood export ban – deadline for submissions

Dispute settlement | Brussels, 4 February 2020

On 20 June 2019, in accordance with Article 306 of the Association Agreement between the European Union and Ukraine the European Union initiated arbitration procedure on restrictions applied by Ukraine on exports of certain wood products.

The arbitration panel to examine this matter was established on 28 January 2020.

Therefore, in accordance with the Rules of Procedures of the Association Agreement, interested natural or legal persons established in the territories of the European Union or Ukraine (“amicus curiae”) may make unsolicited written submissions to the arbitration panel.

Such submissions shall be concise, including any annexes, and directly relevant to the factual and legal issues under consideration. The submission shall contain a description of the person making the submission, whether natural or legal, including its place of establishment, the nature of its activities and the source of its financing, and specify the nature of the interest that the person has in the arbitration proceeding.

Amicus curiae submissions shall be sent not later than 27 February 2020 to the e-mail address: espai@usi.ch