Worksoft names Tony Sumpster CEO

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksoft ® , the industry's premier continuous automation platform for packaged applications, today announced that its Board of Directors named Tony Sumpster to the role of chief executive officer, effective January 28, 2020. The leadership appointment is considered a vital component of the strategic foundation Worksoft is building to position the organization for accelerated innovation and growth.

Jerry Dolinsky will step down from his role as interim CEO and maintain his position as Chairman of the Board for Worksoft.

"I am delighted to welcome Tony to Worksoft. He brings deep experience in technology, strategy and operations leadership, and he is the ideal leader to drive greater adoption of Worksoft's unique automation offerings. As Chairman, I look forward to working closely with Tony to accelerate Worksoft's goals and deliver on our vision of an end-to-end automation platform to support the diverse and evolving needs of our enterprise customers and partners," said Dolinsky.

As the industry's leading provider of automation for SAP and other packaged applications, Worksoft provides top global systems integrators and Forbes® Global 2000 organizations with proven, scalable automation for their complex, mission-critical business processes and helps drive operational efficiency through continuous test automation and robotic process automation (RPA). The Worksoft automation platform supports discovery, validation, analysis and automation of end-to-end business processes that span ERP, CRM, HR, and SCM applications.

"I am honored to assume the role of CEO at this exciting time, which is pivotal for both the industry and the Worksoft organization. There is a tremendous opportunity to deliver increased business value through automation, and I look forward to playing an integral part in that expansion, as well as strengthening Worksoft's relationship with its stellar line up of global customers and partners," said Sumpster. "On behalf of the entire team, I would also like to thank Jerry for his leadership during the transition, creating a strong foundation to launch us into the next chapter."

Sumpster has extensive expertise in leading global technology organizations, most recently serving as CEO of Data Intensity, a managed services provider for hybrid multi-cloud environments. Before that, he was SVP and GM of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) largest software business unit.

Sumpster will attend and present at TRANSFORM 2020, the company's annual customer conference March 31-April 2 in Dallas.

About Worksoft

Worksoft is the industry’s leading continuous automation platform for enterprise packaged applications, offering a diverse ecosystem of service providers, software integrations, and machine learning solutions to enable true end-to-end, unattended automated test and execution of mission-critical business applications, including SAP®, Oracle, Salesforce, Workday®, SuccessFactors, ServiceNow, and more. Microsoft, Deutsche Telekom, P&G, Honda R&D, Lufthansa, Hershey and Accenture are among the world’s leading global companies that depend Worksoft to achieve unparalleled continuous testing at scale and realize Agile+DevOps initiatives. Chosen by the world’s foremost Global System Integrators, Accenture, IBM, InfoSys, and Cognizant, Worksoft is embedded in these partners’ ERP practices to support Agile, DevOps, and SAFe methodologies and accelerate digital transformations.

For more information, contact Worksoft at info@worksoft.com or visit www.worksoft.com. For media inquiries, contact Liz Blackman, info@worksoft.com, or +1 (972) 993-0425.

