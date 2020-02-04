The global biopesticides market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.11% during the forecast period of 2020-2028

The factors boosting the market growth are growing demand for quality food, the increasing popularity of organic farming, the ecological imbalance caused by synthetic pesticides, and low costs compared to synthetic pesticides.

MARKET INSIGHTS

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency Act (EPA), biopesticides are pesticides derived from natural resources, such as plants, animals, bacteria, and certain minerals.They can be used in agricultural production to control or eradicate pests that can cause damage to a plant.



Biopesticides have become popular in the market as a substitute for conventional insecticides, fungicides, and nematicides in agricultural applications.

Lower profit potential, reduced shelf life and variable efficacy, lack of awareness and information, and stringent rules and regulations, along with complexities and cost issues, are the challenges for the biopesticides market.Bioinsecticides hold around half of the market revenue share in 2019 in the market by product type.



Liquid-based biopesticides have increased shelf life, high purity levels, less complicated handling, and application procedures. The biopesticides are used for a variety of crops, and the utilization of biopesticides will reduce the harmful effects on the environment, and human and animal health.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Geographically, the global biopesticides market is analyzed on the basis of markets situated across the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.As of 2019, the region of North America holds the largest market share in terms of revenue and continues the trend by the end of the projected period.



This is attributed to government support and the growing importance of organic products.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Some of the well-known companies operating in the market are Andermatt Biocontrol AG, FMC Corporation, Bayer CropScience AG, The Stockton Group, International Panaacea Limited, etc.



