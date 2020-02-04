Jones Soda Celebrates Skateboarding and Announces Vans Park Series Partnership for its 2020 Marketing Campaign

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Soda Co. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: JSDA), a leader in the craft soda industry, known for its unique branding and authentic connection to its consumers, is returning to its skateboarding roots and teaming up with Vans as the official craft soda of the Vans Park Series.



Celebrating its fifth consecutive season in 2020, Vans Park Series is the premier park terrain skateboarding competition platform for men and women. Vans Park Series has cemented its reputation by defining the foundation for park terrain and promoting the creative culture of skateboarding worldwide. This year’s Vans Park Series Pro Tour qualifiers will take place in Paris (June 20th) and Montreal (July 11th), culminating with the World Championships in Salt Lake City (August 29th).

In addition to experiential onsite sampling and branding at each Vans Park Series event, Jones Soda and Vans will partner together to create custom content featuring local skateboarding stories across North America.

The Vans Park Series partnership is a key part of Jones’ year-long skateboarding campaign, which also features amateur skateboarders, events at community skateparks, a national sampling tour and the release of a special skateboard edition label in top selling flavor Berry Lemonade. The special edition bottle will be available at Jones retailers across North America starting in March 2020.

Jones Soda CEO Jennifer Cue stated, “For over 20 years, Jones Soda has connected with the skate community through grassroots efforts. We are thrilled to dive deeper into the world of skateboarding at a global event like the Vans Park Series. We look forward to working with an authentic brand like Vans to leave lasting impressions within the community.”

Vans Global Director of Sports Marketing Bobby Gascon added, “Vans Park Series thrives on the creativity of skateboarding communities around the world. We value Jones Soda’s mutual recognition of the sport’s impact, in addition to their thoughtful commitment to celebrating skateboarding’s unique culture around the world. We welcome them with open arms as we head into the series’ most influential season to date.”

About Jones Soda Co.

Born in Vancouver, BC, and now headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co.® (OTCQB: JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is made with pure cane sugar and other high-quality ingredients and is known for packaging that incorporates ever-changing photos sent in from its consumers. Jones’ diverse product line offers something for everyone – pure cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda and Lemoncocco non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com.

ABOUT VANS PARK SERIES

﻿ ﻿Vans Park Series is the premier competitive platform for professional park terrain skateboarding. Established in 2016, Vans Park Series’ mission is to inspire youth and grow skateboarding participation worldwide by defining the foundation for park terrain discipline. With four permanent VPS legacy skateparks in the ground to date, Vans Park Series enables the progression of skateboarding communities across the globe and promotes the creative culture of skateboarding for all generations.

Celebrating its fifth consecutive season in 2020, the series will feature two global qualifiers for men and women*, culminating with the world’s official park terrain World Championships in Salt Lake City, Utah. Showcasing an international roster of skateboarding’s elite pros, Vans Park Series continues to advocate its commitment to prize parity. Vans Park Series uniquely defines the park terrain format with its exclusive points system, judging guidelines and qualifying park terrain course criteria. Each season, Vans Park Series is broadcast live at every pro tour stop. Follow the Vans Park Series on social media or sign up online now for the latest information on Vans Park Series events.



*Men and Women include anyone who identifies as cisgender, trans, non-binary, and/or gender nonconforming skaters.

