Cloudian HyperStore Recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage

Earns Highest Rating Among Object Storage Providers

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced that its HyperStore® object storage platform has been recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage .* The Customers' Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using the product or service.



High Customer Ratings

On a five-point scale, HyperStore earned an overall rating of 4.8 stars as of Jan. 29, 2020—the highest of any reviewed object storage vendor—with more than 50 customers giving the solution five stars during 2019. Individual product capabilities ratings were as follows:

Capacity – 4.9

Resilience – 4.9

Storage efficiency – 4.8

Interoperability – 4.8

Security and multi-tenancy – 4.8

Performance – 4.8

Manageability – 4.7

Customer Praise Across Industries

Cloudian customer reviewers represented a broad range of organizations in both size and industry. The reviews also highlighted an array of HyperStore benefits, as reflected in this sampling of customer comments:

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, with the industry’s most advanced S3 compatibility and an extensive partnership ecosystem. Its award-winning flagship solution, HyperStore, provides limitless scalability and cloud-like technology, flexibility and economics in the data center. Cloudian’s global data fabric architecture enables enterprises to store, find and protect object and file data seamlessly across sites, both on-premises and in public clouds, within a single, unified platform. Learn more at cloudian.com .

* Gartner defines distributed file systems and object storage as software and hardware solutions that are based on “shared nothing architecture” and that support object and/or scale-out file technology to address requirements for unstructured data growth.



