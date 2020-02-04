Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the 2020 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK) (the “Company”), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the BIO CEO & Investor Conference at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York on Feb 10th-11th.



President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Lawrence A. Kenyon is scheduled to present on Tuesday, February 11th, at 10:15 a.m. ET. Interested parties can access the live audio webcast and archive for this presentation from the Investors Section of the Outlook website, www.outlooktherapeutics.com .

Now in its 22nd year, the BIO CEO & Investor Conference is one of the largest independent investor conferences focused on established and emerging publicly traded and select private biotech companies. Experience the best of biotech with two days of productive partnering meetings with institutional and early-stage investors, industry analysts, and senior biotechnology executives, in one location. For more information about the BIO CEO and Investor Conference please ( click here ).

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. If ONS-5010, its investigational ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab, is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only on-label approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in treating retinal diseases in the United States, Europe, Japan and other markets. Outlook Therapeutics is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market (NASDAQ: OTLK). For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com .

