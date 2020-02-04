Contently Report: 88 Percent of Creative Freelancers Oppose California's AB5 Bill

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study from Contently reveals that 88 percent of creative freelancers oppose California's controversial new AB5 law, which limits freelance writers, editors, and photographers to 35 annual submissions per publication.



In December, Contently—an industry-leading content marketing platform —surveyed more than 500 freelance creatives on the issue. They found:

88% were opposed to the 35-submission limit





82% were opposed to a cap on freelance submissions of any kind; another 10 percent found the 35 cap too low





78% said that state laws placing restrictions on freelance work of any kind were a step in the wrong direction





75% freelance by choice because they prefer it to a full-time job





90% agreed or strongly agreed that limits on freelance work could negatively affect their livelihood

Overall, 87% of freelancers said that lawmakers do not understand freelancing well enough to regulate it.

Respondents would prefer if state governments made an effort to address more pressing freelance concerns. Seventy-seven percent of respondents believe there are more pressing matters at hand affecting freelancers, such as access to affordable healthcare and disability insurance, and the ability to easily recoup or contest unpaid wages.

"Contently's Freelance Advisory Board began voicing grave concerns over AB5 to us shortly after it was passed," said Joe Lazauskas, Contently's head of marketing and a former full-time freelancer. "It's abundantly clear that lawmakers did not listen to the concerns of creative freelancers while making this law. Instead of protecting our creative class by providing easier access to healthcare and ensuring that freelancers get paid on time, they're restricting freelancers' ability to pursue the career they've chosen."

Explore the full results on The Freelancer, Contently's publication for self-employed creatives. For any press inquiries or interview requests, please contact tcurtis@contently.com .



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.