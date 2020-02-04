Update in Lawsuit for Investors in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NYSE: SEAS shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) in the March 2013 initial public offering (“IPO”) or shortly thereafter and continue to hold any of their NYSE: SEAS shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On September 9, 2014, a lawsuit was filed against SeaWorld Entertainment Inc over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff claimed that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc failed to disclose in its IPO documents that it had improperly cared for and mistreated its Orca population which adversely impacted trainer and audience safety, that it continued to feature and breed an Orca that had killed and injured numerous trainers, and that consequently created material uncertainties and risks existing at the time of IPO that could adversely impact attendance at its family oriented parks. The plaintiff claimed that when details of the Company's alleged improper practices were revealed by the documentary film Blackfish, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc misled investors by claiming the decrease in attendance at its parks was caused by Easter holiday and other factors. The plaintiff asserted that the decline in attendance was really caused by the mounting negative publicity from the improper practices at SeaWorld Entertainment Inc that were revealed by the Blackfish film.

On November 16, 2019, the court denied the defendants motion for summary judgment.

Those who purchased SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.