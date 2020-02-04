Smart Grid Market to grow at 22% CAGR to reach $94.7 billion by 2025 - Global Insights on Growth Drivers, Share, Restraints, Value Chain Analysis, Investment Opportunities, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Growing implementation of smart grid technology to enhance effectiveness in energy consumption and conservation drives the demand for global smart grid market. On the geographical front, Asia-Pacific dominated the global smart grid market in 2019 and is expected to do so over the forecast period 2020–2025

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Smart Grid Market by Application (Generation, Transmission, Distribution, and Consumption), Solution (Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), Smart Grid Distribution Management, Smart Grid Communications, Smart Grid Network Management, Substation Automation, Smart Grid Security, and Others), and End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The current and future smart grid market trends are driving the overall attractiveness of the market. Top impacting factors highlight the smart grid market opportunities during the forecast period. Factors such as growing distress related to environment safety are the major factor driving the market growth for smart grid systems. In addition, increasing supportive government regulations & policies to implement smart meters is among the key factors boosting the demand for smart grid solutions and services. However, privacy & security concerns related to smart grid systems is the major factor hindering the smart grid market growth. It is expected that increasing smart city projects and government initiatives will provide major growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

Request a pdf sample @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/259

The global smart grid market size is projected to reach USD 94.7 billion by 2025. The smart grid technology involves various energy measures and operations such as renewable energy resources, smart meters, energy-efficient resources, and smart appliances. In addition, the smart grid also leverages the hardware systems such as surveillance cameras, sensors, and others to keep track of energy consumption and monitor the systems. With the help of sensors, smart grids can turn on and off the electricity while the systems are not in use, which in turn will decrease the energy consumption.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global smart grid industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the smart grid industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/smart-grid-technology-market

The global smart grid market has stiff competition among the well-established players. New emerging players are creating a more competitive environment for these players. These market players targets to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

On the basis of solutions, the market is bifurcated into Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), smart grid distribution management, smart grid communications, smart grid network management, substation automation, smart grid security, others. In 2019, the market for substation automation was valued at 8.5 billion and is expected to grow at a considerable rate over the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is dominated by the global smart grid market in 2019 and is expected to do so over the forecast period 2020–2025. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increase in the need to overcome the electricity outages issues. In addition, growing need to link the rural and remote places to national grid systems is also anticipated to fuel the market growth in this region.

Direct purchase a single user copy @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/259

The major players of the global smart grid market are ABB, Cisco, General Electric, Honeywell, Eaton, Itron, Oracle, Schneider Electric, Siemens, and Wipro. Moreover, the other potential players in the smart grid market are, Aclara, Landis+Gyr, Eaton, S&C Electric Company, Tech Mahindra. As of 2019, the market for the smart grid is consolidated with the presence of established global and domestic players across the globe. Moreover, the established companies are coming up with new strategies and innovative Smart grid solutions. For instance, in July 2018, ABB collaborated with the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR) to build and provide a smart power distribution network on its campus.

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Smart Grid Market by Application, 2018-2025 (in USD billion)

Chapter 6 Smart Grid Market by Solution, 2018-2025 (in USD billion)

Chapter 7 Smart Grid Market by End User, 2018-2025 (in USD billion)

Chapter 8 Smart Grid Market By Region, 2018-2025 (in USD billion)

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Chapter 11 Appendix

Have any query on purchasing the report? If yes then contact us @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/259

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager - Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600

Dallas, TX 75204

Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com

Phone No.: +1 972-362 -8199

Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.