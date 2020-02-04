CareDx Launches AiTraC Conference

CareDx’s transplant specific algorithms enable personalized care

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announces today the launch of AiTraC 2020, the inaugural meeting on AI solutions for transplantation that will be held March 27-28, 2020 in South San Francisco, CA.



CareDx, the Paris Transplant Group, and Cibiltech are cohosting AiTraC 2020. This meeting will bring together healthcare professionals and AI technology experts to discuss how data solutions can improve transplant patient outcomes. Confirmed speakers include Nobel Laureate Alvin Roth, Duke Chair of Surgery Allan Kirk, and ex-CTO of WebMD and double lung transplant recipient David Guthrie.

“At CareDx, we believe that improving long term outcomes for transplant patients will come from synthesizing complex and disparate data to create personalized decision support tools. AiTraC 2020 is a first step to moving the field in this direction,” said Sasha King, Chief Marketing Officer at CareDx. “The Paris Transplant Group and Cibiltech are incredible, like-minded partners with a focus on how augmented intelligence can best impact transplant patient care.”

“I often say that AI will not replace clinicians, but the clinicians who use AI solutions will replace the clinicians who do not. This is a first meeting to discuss how we can best use AI to support the care for patients. And by AI, I mean augmented as well as artificial intelligence,” said Alexandre Loupy, MD, Professor at the Paris Transplant Group. “Tools using machine learning for transplant care are now a reality, and the community will come together to discuss how to best implement these solutions and shape the future of care.”

For more information about AiTraC 2020 and details on registration, visit https://www.aitrac-conference.com/

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers products, testing services and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

