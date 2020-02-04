There were 745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,689 in the last 365 days.

Vishay Reports Results For Fourth Quarter and Year 2019

  • Revenues for Q4 2019 of $610 million and for the year 2019 $2,668 million
  • Gross Margin Q4 of 22.2% and year 2019 of 25.2%
  • Operating Margin Q4 of 4.0% and year 2019 of 9.8%
  • Adjusted Operating Margin Q4 of 6.7% and year 2019 of 10.7%
  • EPS Q4 of $0.10 and year 2019 of $1.13
  • Adjusted EPS Q4 of $0.13 and year 2019 of $1.26
  • Free cash for the year 2019 of $140 million
  • Guidance for Q1 2020 for revenues of $605 to $645 million and gross margins of 24.0% plus/minus 70 basis points at Q4 exchange rates

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa. , Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive components, today announced its results for the year and fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $2,668.3 million, compared to $3,034.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.  Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $163.9 million, or $1.13 per diluted share compared to $345.8 million, or $2.24 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Revenues for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019 were $609.6 million, compared to $628.3 million for the fiscal quarter ended September 28, 2019, and $775.9 million for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2018.  Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019 were $14.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to $30.0 million, or $0.21 per diluted share for the fiscal quarter ended September 28, 2019, and $102.4 million, or $0.69 per diluted share for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2018.

As summarized on the attached reconciliation schedule, all periods presented include items affecting comparability.  Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which exclude these items net of tax and the unusual tax items, were $0.13 and $1.26 for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, $0.26 for the fiscal quarter ended September 28, 2019, and $0.58 and $2.12 for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively.

Commenting on results for the year 2019, Dr. Gerald Paul, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “After a prolonged upturn in the prior two years, 2019 has been a year of correction for Vishay and the electronic components industry. The reduction of inflated inventory levels in the supply chain led to drastically reduced manufacturing volumes, which negatively impacted Vishay’s profitability. A further burden has been temporary manufacturing inefficiencies due to the very rapid and substantial adaptation of capacities to the decreased demand.”

Dr. Paul continued, commenting on the results for the fourth quarter 2019, “The performance in the fourth quarter has been disappointing due to a lower than usual contributive margin caused by an unfavorable product mix and various negative singularities impacting variable cost; lower other income; and a higher than assumed tax rate for the year. During the fourth quarter inventories of Vishay’s products at distribution were reduced by a further $37 million. Based on lower order cancellations and an order uptick from distribution in all regions, we believe that the fourth quarter represented the low point of the inventory correction in the supply chain.”

Commenting on the outlook Dr. Paul stated, “For the first quarter 2020 we expect a further inventory reduction in the supply chain and guide for revenues in the range of $605 to $645 million and gross margins of 24.0% plus/minus 70 basis points at the exchange rates of the fourth quarter 2019.  The guidance excludes the impact from the rapidly evolving coronavirus crisis.”

A conference call to discuss Vishay’s third quarter financial results is scheduled for Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The dial-in number for the conference call is 877-589-6174 (+1 706-643-1406, if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the access code is 4395745.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com.

There will be a replay of the conference call from 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, through 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. The telephone number for the replay is +1 855-859-2056 (+1 404-537-3406, if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the access code is 4395745.

About Vishay
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at http://www.vishay.com.

This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net earnings; adjusted earnings per share; adjusted operating margin; free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted operating margin, free cash, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. Reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net earnings represent significant charges or credits that are important to understanding the Company's intrinsic operations. Reconciling items to calculate adjusted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA represent those same items used in computing adjusted net earnings, as relevant. Furthermore, the presented calculation of adjusted EBITDA is substantially similar to, but not identical to, a measure used in the calculation of financial ratios required for covenant compliance under Vishay's revolving credit facility. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including statements with respect to forecasted revenues, margins, inventories, product demand, and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "intend," "could," "should," or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand because of the coronavirus or similar diseases; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:                                                   
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Peter Henrici
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
+1-610-644-1300

VSH - Earnings


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.      
Summary of Operations      
(In thousands, except per share amounts)      
       
  Years ended
  December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
  (Unaudited)    
       
Net revenues $ 2,668,305     $ 3,034,689  
Costs of products sold   1,997,105       2,146,165  
Gross profit   671,200       888,524  
  Gross margin   25.2 %     29.3 %
       
Selling, general, and administrative expenses   384,631       403,404  
Restructuring and severance costs   24,139       -  
Operating income   262,430       485,120  
  Operating margin   9.8 %     16.0 %
       
Other income (expense):      
  Interest expense   (33,683 )     (36,680 )
  Other components of net periodic pension cost   (13,959 )     (13,118 )
  Other   13,540       8,037  
  Loss on early extinguishment of debt   (2,030 )     (26,583 )
  Total other income (expense) - net   (36,132 )     (68,344 )
       
Income before taxes   226,298       416,776  
       
Income tax expense   61,508       70,239  
       
Net earnings   164,790       346,537  
       
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests   854       779  
       
Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 163,936     $ 345,758  
       
Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 1.13     $ 2.39  
       
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 1.13     $ 2.24  
       
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   144,608       144,370  
       
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   145,136       154,622  
       
Cash dividends per share $ 0.3700     $ 0.3225  
       



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.          
Summary of Operations          
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)          
           
  Fiscal quarters ended
  December 31, 2019   September 28, 2019   December 31, 2018
           
Net revenues $ 609,577     $ 628,329     $ 775,892  
Costs of products sold   474,216       478,250       556,202  
Gross profit   135,361       150,079       219,690  
  Gross margin   22.2 %     23.9 %     28.3 %
           
Selling, general, and administrative expenses   94,299       91,796       100,023  
Restructuring and severance costs   16,884       7,255       -  
Operating income   24,178       51,028       119,667  
  Operating margin   4.0 %     8.1 %     15.4 %
           
Other income (expense):          
  Interest expense   (8,523 )     (8,564 )     (9,818 )
  Other components of net periodic pension cost   (3,848 )     (3,348 )     (2,782 )
  Other   196       5,066       2,597  
  Loss on early extinguishment of debt   (723 )     -       (9,274 )
  Total other income (expense) - net   (12,898 )     (6,846 )     (19,277 )
           
Income before taxes   11,280       44,182       100,390  
           
Income tax expense (benefit)   (2,869 )     13,917       (2,269 )
           
Net earnings   14,149       30,265       102,659  
           
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests   187       227       240  
           
Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 13,962     $ 30,038     $ 102,419  
           
Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.10     $ 0.21     $ 0.71  
           
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.10     $ 0.21     $ 0.69  
           
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   144,628       144,628       144,384  
           
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   145,202       145,027       148,378  
           
Cash dividends per share $ 0.095     $ 0.095     $ 0.0850  
           



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.      
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets      
(In thousands)      
       
  December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
  (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets:      
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 694,133     $ 686,032  
  Short-term investments   108,822       78,286  
  Accounts receivable, net   328,187       397,020  
  Inventories:      
  Finished goods   122,466       138,112  
  Work in process   187,354       190,982  
  Raw materials   121,860       150,566  
  Total inventories   431,680       479,660  
       
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   141,294       142,888  
Total current assets   1,704,116       1,783,886  
       
Property and equipment, at cost:      
  Land   75,011       87,622  
  Buildings and improvements   585,064       619,445  
  Machinery and equipment   2,606,355       2,510,001  
  Construction in progress   110,722       125,109  
  Allowance for depreciation   (2,425,627 )     (2,373,176 )
    951,525       969,001  
       
Right of use assets   93,162       -  
       
Goodwill   150,642       147,480  
       
Other intangible assets, net   60,659       65,688  
       
Other assets   160,671       140,143  
  Total assets $ 3,120,775     $ 3,106,198  
       
 
       



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.      
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued)    
(In thousands)      
       
  December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
  (Unaudited)    
       
Liabilities and stockholders' equity      
Current liabilities:      
  Notes payable to banks $ 2     $ 18  
  Trade accounts payable   173,915       218,322  
  Payroll and related expenses   122,100       141,670  
  Lease liabilities   20,217       -  
  Other accrued expenses   186,463       229,660  
  Income taxes   17,731       54,436  
Total current liabilities   520,428       644,106  
       
Long-term debt less current portion   499,147       494,509  
U.S. transition tax payable   140,196       154,953  
Deferred income taxes   22,021       85,471  
Long-term lease liabilities   78,511       -  
Other liabilities   100,207       79,489  
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs   272,402       260,984  
Total liabilities   1,632,912       1,719,512  
       
Redeemable convertible debentures   174       2,016  
       
Equity:      
Vishay stockholders' equity      
  Common stock   13,235       13,212  
  Class B convertible common stock   1,210       1,210  
  Capital in excess of par value   1,425,170       1,436,011  
  Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)   72,180       (61,258 )
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (26,646 )     (6,791 )
  Total Vishay stockholders' equity   1,485,149       1,382,384  
Noncontrolling interests   2,540       2,286  
Total equity   1,487,689       1,384,670  
Total liabilities, temporary equity, and equity $ 3,120,775     $ 3,106,198  
       



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.      
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows      
(In thousands)  
  Years ended
  December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
  (Unaudited)    
Operating activities      
Net earnings $ 164,790     $ 346,537  
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to      
  net cash provided by operating activities:      
  Depreciation and amortization   164,461       161,863  
  (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment   (157 )     (2,216 )
  Accretion of interest on convertible debt instruments   14,146       10,769  
  Inventory write-offs for obsolescence   26,494       23,872  
  Pensions and other postretirement benefits, net of contributions   (552 )     (1,549 )
  Loss on early extinguishment of debt   2,030       26,583  
  Deferred income taxes   (23,009 )     (55,206 )
  Other   13,341       21,194  
  Change in U.S. transition tax liability   (14,757 )     (14,757 )
  Change in repatriation tax liability   (38,814 )     (156,767 )
  Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired   (11,529 )     (101,817 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   296,444       258,506  
       
Investing activities      
Purchase of property and equipment   (156,641 )     (229,899 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   577       55,561  
Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired   (11,862 )     (14,880 )
Purchase of short-term investments   (111,631 )     (175,403 )
Maturity of short-term investments   81,012       636,108  
Other investing activities   3,587       (2,058 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   (194,958 )     269,429  
       
Financing activities      
Proceeds from long-term borrowings   -       600,000  
Issuance costs   (5,394 )     (15,621 )
Repurchase of convertible debentures   (27,863 )     (960,995 )
Net proceeds (payments) on revolving credit lines   -       (150,000 )
Net changes in short-term borrowings   (16 )     15  
Dividends paid to common stockholders   (48,968 )     (42,608 )
Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders   (4,476 )     (3,901 )
Distributions to noncontrolling interests   (600 )     (525 )
Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards   (2,708 )     (2,297 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (90,025 )     (575,932 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (3,360 )     (14,003 )
       
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   8,101       (62,000 )
       
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   686,032       748,032  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 694,133     $ 686,032  
       



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.                  
Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share                  
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)                  
  Fiscal quarters ended   Years ended
  December 31, 2019   September 28, 2019   December 31, 2018   December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
                   
GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 13,962     $ 30,038     $ 102,419     $ 163,936     $ 345,758  
                   
Reconciling items affecting operating income:                  
Restructuring and severance costs $ 16,884     $ 7,255     $ -     $ 24,139     $ -  
                   
Reconciling items affecting other income (expense):                  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt $ 723     $ -     $ 9,274     $ 2,030     $ 26,583  
                   
Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit):                  
Effects of tax-basis foreign exchange gain $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 7,554     $ -  
Enactment of TCJA   -       -       -       -       25,496  
Effects of cash repatriation program   (11,554 )     2,604       (3,037 )     (9,583 )     (10,047 )
Change in deferred taxes due to early extinguishment of debt   (289 )     -       (20,914 )     (1,601 )     (54,877 )
Effects of changes in uncertain tax positions   2,831       -       -       2,831       -  
Tax effects of pre-tax items above   (4,277 )     (1,644 )     (2,028 )     (6,211 )     (5,812 )
                   
Adjusted net earnings $ 18,280     $ 38,253     $ 85,714     $ 183,095     $ 327,101  
                   
Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding   145,202       145,027       148,378       145,136       154,622  
                   
Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.13     $ 0.26     $ 0.58     $ 1.26     $ 2.12  
                   



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.                  
Reconciliation of Free Cash                  
(Unaudited - In thousands)                  
  Fiscal quarters ended   Years ended
  December 31, 2019   September 28, 2019   December 31, 2018   December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 84,423     $ 76,202     $ 149,615     $ 296,444     $ 258,506  
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   91       22       47,106       577       55,561  
Less: Capital expenditures   (56,374 )     (30,119 )     (103,508 )     (156,641 )     (229,899 )
Free cash $ 28,140     $ 46,105     $ 93,213     $ 140,380     $ 84,168  
                   



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.                  
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA                  
(Unaudited - In thousands)                  
  Fiscal quarters ended   Years ended
  December 31, 2019   September 28, 2019   December 31, 2018   December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
                   
GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 13,962     $ 30,038     $ 102,419     $ 163,936     $ 345,758  
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests   187       227       240       854       779  
Net earnings $ 14,149     $ 30,265     $ 102,659     $ 164,790     $ 346,537  
                   
Interest expense $ 8,523     $ 8,564     $ 9,818     $ 33,683     $ 36,680  
Interest income   (1,734 )     (2,365 )     (3,638 )     (8,445 )     (11,940 )
Income taxes   (2,869 )     13,917       (2,269 )     61,508       70,239  
Depreciation and amortization   42,159       40,956       39,975       164,461       161,863  
EBITDA $ 60,228     $ 91,337     $ 146,545     $ 415,997     $ 603,379  
                   
Reconciling items                  
Restructuring and severance costs $ 16,884     $ 7,255     $ -     $ 24,139     $ -  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   723       -       9,274       2,030       26,583  
                   
Adjusted EBITDA $ 77,835     $ 98,592     $ 155,819     $ 442,166     $ 629,962  
                   
Adjusted EBITDA margin**   12.8 %     15.7 %     20.1 %     16.6 %     20.8 %
                   
** Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues                  
                   



