Constellium awarded ‘Best Performer’ by Airbus

/EIN News/ -- PARIS, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) was recognized with the “Best Performer Award” by Airbus at its annual Supply Chain and Quality Improvement Program (SQIP) ceremony in Toulouse, France on January 28, 2020.



The company was rewarded for its long-term partnership and sustained performance to supply its innovative and high performing aerospace aluminium products and solutions from its U.S. and France-based aerospace facilities. SQIP was created by Airbus to promote and ensure a stable, top-quality production system and supply chain across the aerospace industry.

“We are honored to receive this award as it reflects our strong relationship with Airbus over the years and our strategic focus on industrial performance to better service our customer’s operations,” said Ingrid Joerg, President of Aerospace and Transportation at Constellium. “We look forward to continuing to support Airbus on new initiatives and to further grow our partnership in the years to come.”

“Constellium has worked for seven years on projects to improve delivery and quality performance for products sent to Airbus and its suppliers successfully,” said Mihaela Turtoi, Supplier Operational Manager at Airbus. “The implementation of these projects has shown great performance while recognizing Constellium as Best Improver in 2019 and Best Performer in 2020.”

Constellium and Airbus have had a longstanding partnership for decades, including in 2010 with the introduction of the Airware ™ technology on the A350 XWB. These last years, the two companies have deepened their collaboration to improve supply chain and recycling solutions and to reduce inventory throughout the value chain.

Constellium supports all leading aircraft programs at Airbus with advanced aerospace alloys from its facilities in Issoire and Montreuil Juigné in France, and Ravenswood , West Virginia, USA. The three plants form an integrated industrial platform with unique capabilities.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €5.7 billion of revenue in 2018.

Josee Robert – Communications, Aerospace Ryan Wentling – Investor Relations Phone: +33 1 7301 4685 Phone: +1 443 988 0600 josee.robert@constellium.com investor-relations@constellium.com Delphine Dahan-Kocher – External Communications Phone: +1 (443) 420 7860 delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.