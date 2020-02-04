New Study Reveals Rising Demands for Cross-Platform Video Solutions as Publishers’ Needs Evolve

Publishers cite header bidding as key to programmatic video growth, driven by mobile, CTV and OTT

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium digital advertising technology company, PubMatic , today released findings from a study commissioned with Forrester Consulting around global video ad monetization trends. In an effort to better understand how publishers' needs are evolving, the research provides insight into the most pressing changes and challenges in cross-platform video monetization today.

With 64% of worldwide programmatic ad spend designated to video this year1, selecting a cross-platform partner can mean the difference between wasted and optimal value recognition from publishers’ prime inventory1. As global publishers embrace digital video as a premium advertising vehicle, they’ve discovered that monetizing video inventory requires a new set of strategies and tactics from what they’ve become accustomed to with traditional display. Those key findings from the study include:

Publishers Embrace Programmatic Advertising And Header Bidding For Video Monetization. As video advertising opportunities arise, the study reveals that client-side header bidding is the number one integration strategy used for programmatic monetization of video inventory as publishers achieve maximized ad revenue and increased fill rates.

As video advertising opportunities arise, the study reveals that client-side header bidding is the number one integration strategy used for programmatic monetization of video inventory as publishers achieve maximized ad revenue and increased fill rates. In The Midst Of Tech Gaps, Cross-Platform Video Partners Can Lend Support . 64.2% of publishers find the lack of technology available to be their biggest obstacle in managing video monetization. The solution to these challenges requires a strategy that leverages ad tech tools and partnerships to help.

. 64.2% of publishers find the lack of technology available to be their biggest obstacle in managing video monetization. The solution to these challenges requires a strategy that leverages ad tech tools and partnerships to help. Publishers Look To Audience-Based Solutions To Capitalize On Future Of Video. Publishers need well-rounded partners to help optimize their inventory. 59% of publishers acknowledged that they’re looking for partners who can help monetize first- and second-party data, followed by 55% that seek partners who can provide identity solutions and capabilities.

According to 612 professionals surveyed at publisher and media companies, maximized ad revenue was found to be the top benefit from video header bidding (61%), with an increase in fill rate (58%) and improved demand optimization following (54%). These benefits have allowed header bidding to become a best practice for publishers that are wishing to monetize effectively and manage their video inventory.

The next year forecasts massive growth within mobile app and mobile web implementation despite the technical challenges app developers face within their video header bidding implementations. Over the next 12 months, mobile app is expected to outpace desktop due to planned implementation, as the survey revealed that 31.5% are expanding their usage and 23.2% are implementing for the first time.

“This study has proven that the key to video monetization success is ensuring publishers’ partners are aligned with a company’s roadmap,” said Susan Wu, director of marketing research at PubMatic. “Particularly as header bidding becomes a greater part of publishers’ programmatic video strategies, ad technology providers are in a unique position to deliver the right teams and tools to help publishers capture audiences and yield ad revenue benefits across all addressable digital video content, including desktop, mobile web, mobile app, OTT, and CTV.”

For more information on the commissioned study from PubMatic conducted by Forrester Consulting, Video Advertising Requires New Monetization Strategies, please see here .

The PubMatic platform empowers independent app developers and publishers to maximize their digital advertising monetization [RG1] while enabling advertisers to increase ROI by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has created an efficient, global infrastructure and remains at the forefront of programmatic innovation. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 14 offices and nine data centers worldwide.

