Applications for the EU Cities for Fair and Ethical Trade award now open

Sustainable development | Brussels, 4 February 2020

Today the application process for the Fair and Ethical Trade award for EU cities has officially been opened. The award is an initiative of the European Commission created to recognise and support local initiatives in European cities to encourage sustainable, fair and ethical trading practices.

EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan said: “Now in its second edition, the award aims to recognise and promote all the positive and innovative work done by cities across the EU to encourage sustainable, fair and ethical trade. It displays how EU cities are continuing to set an example for values-based trade through their own initiatives and in doing so, inspire others to follow their lead. It provides an opportunity for cities in Europe to exchange good practices that have the most impact at the local level.”

The "EU Cities for Fair and Ethical Trade" award is part of the EU's broader efforts to ensure responsible supply chains that respect human rights labour rights, protect the environment and mitigate the effects of climate change through the promotion and support of sustainable, fair and ethical trade. Through knowledge-sharing and networking opportunities, the award also helps connect EU cities, allowing them to learn from each other and collaborate for greater impact.

The Award was launched by EU's Trade Department and will be implemented by the International Trade Centre (ITC). The application portal can be found online and applications can be submitted by EU cities with populations above 20,000 inhabitants. Applications should demonstrate the city’s commitment to fair and ethical trade, through initiatives with positive impact on the lives of its citizens.

The winning city will become a sustainable trade champion for 2021 and will implement a development cooperation project with the technical support of ITC and the financial support of 100,000 Euro from the European Commission. Short listed cities will also gain access to a network, where they can benefit from the exchange of information and experience with other cities on local initiatives on sustainable, fair and ethical trade.

