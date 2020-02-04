Reinforcement Learning (RL) Market Report & Framework, 2020: An Introduction to the Technology

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reinforcement Learning: An Introduction to the Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



These days, machine learning (ML), which is a subset of computer science, is one of the most rapidly growing fields in the technology world. It is considered to be a core field for implementing artificial intelligence (AI) and data science.

The adoption of data-intensive machine learning methods like reinforcement learning is playing a major role in decision-making across various industries such as healthcare, education, manufacturing, policing, financial modeling and marketing. The growing demand for more complex machine working is driving the demand for learning-based methods in the ML field. Reinforcement learning also presents a unique opportunity to address the dynamic behavior of systems.



This study was conducted in order to understand the current state of reinforcement learning and track its adoption along various verticals, and it seeks to put forth ways to fully exploit the benefits of this technology. This study will serve as a guide and benchmark for technology vendors, manufacturers of the hardware that supports AI, as well as the end-users who will finally use this technology. Decisionmakers will find the information useful in developing business strategies and in identifying areas for research and development.

The report includes:

A general framework for deep Reinforcement Learning (RL) - also known as a semi-supervised learning model in the machine learning paradigm

Assessing the breadth and depth of RL applications in real-world domains, including increased data efficiency and stability as well as multi-tasking

Understanding of the RL algorithm from different aspects, and persuade the decision-makers and researchers to put more efforts into RL research



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Reinforcement Learning

Reasons for Doing This Report

Intended Audience

Introduction to Reinforcement Learning

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Four Main Types of Machine Learning

Reinforcement Learning vs. Supervised Learning vs. Unsupervised Learning

Approaches to Reinforcement Learning Algorithms

Characteristics of Reinforcement Learning

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Challenges of Reinforcement Learning

Slower Interaction with Real Systems as Compared to Faster Simulated Environments

Higher Variance and Instability

Absence of Reproducibility Due to Lack of Standardized Benchmarks, Frameworks, and Evaluation Metrics

Inappropriate Definition of Rewards, Actions, and States

Lack of Generalization

Future Aspects of Reinforcement Learning

Future Applications of Reinforcement Learning Across Verticals

Resources Management in Computer Clusters

Traffic Light Control

Robotics

Web System Configuration

Chemistry

Personalized Recommendations

Bidding and Advertising

Games

Market Potential

Companies Working on Reinforcement Learning Bonsai Deepmind Technologies Maluuba Inc. Mathworks



Chapter 2 Bibliography



List of Tables

Table 1: Reinforcement Learning vs. Supervised Learning vs. Unsupervised Learning

Table 2: Global Machine Learning Market, by Region, Through 2024



List of Figures

Figure 1: Reinforcement Learning Process

Figure 2: Reinforcement Learning Workflow

Figure 3: Artificial Intelligence vs. Machine Learning vs. Reinforcement Learning

Figure 4: Machine Learning Applications

Figure 5: Types of Machine Learning

Figure 6: Reinforcement Learning Market Dynamics

Figure 7: Global Machine Learning Market, by Region, 2018-2024

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g0ad2f

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.