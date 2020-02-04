Transparent Ceramics: Emerging Market Opportunities, 2020-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transparent Ceramics: Emerging Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report includes:

An overview of the latest technological advances in processing, materials, and applications of transparent (polycrystalline) ceramics

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Assessment of market opportunities for alumina, yttrium aluminum garnets (YAG), magnesium aluminate, fluorides, selenides, and sulfides from the strong growth for the coming five years

A timeline of some major accomplishments for the transparent ceramics

Discussion of future trend and perspectives, as well as some important issues like optical, mechanical and thermal properties and regulatory challenges, of transparent ceramic materials

Transparent ceramics are defined as inorganic, nonmetallic polycrystalline materials that transmit light with wavelengths in the visible electromagnetic spectrum. Ceramic is considered transparent when its real in-line transmission (RIT) is 60% or higher at wavelengths between 300 nanometers (nm) and 800 nm in samples that have a minimum thickness of 0.8 mm.

In recent years, the definition has expanded to include materials that also allow light with wavelengths in the ultraviolet and infrared regions of the spectrum to pass through.



Key Topics Covered



1. Summary



2. Emerging Market Opportunities for Transparent Ceramics

Optics and Optoelectronics

Aerospace and Defense

Security and Protection

Sensors and Instrumentation

Healthcare

Consumer Products

Transparent Ceramics for Other Applications

List of Tables

Table 1: Typical RIT Values for Common Transparent Ceramics and Single Crystals, 2020

Table 2: Global Market for Transparent Ceramics, by Application, Through 2024

Table 3: Manufacturing Process for Transparent Ceramics, 2020

Table 4: Global Market for Transparent Ceramics in Optics and Optoelectronics, by Material, Through 2024

Table 5: Global Market for Transparent Alumina Ceramics, by Application, Through 2024

Table 6: Global Market for Transparent Crystals and Alumina Ceramics in Technical Applications, by Product, Through 2024

Table 7: Global Market Share of Transparent Crystals and Alumina Ceramics for Technical Applications, by Product, 2018-2024

Table 8: Global Market for Transparent Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Ceramics, by Application, Through 2024

Table 9: Global Market for Transparent Magnesium Aluminate Ceramics, by Application, Through 2024

Table 10: Transparent Ceramic Materials for Optics and Optoelectronics, 2020

Table 11: Transparent Ceramic Materials for Aerospace and Defense, 2020

Table 12: Global Market for Transparent Bulletproof and Burglary-safe Materials, by Application, Through 2024

Table 13: Transparent Ceramic Materials for Sensors and Instrumentation, 2020

Table 14: Transparent Ceramic Materials for Healthcare, 2020



List of Figures

Figure 1: Global Market for Transparent Ceramics, by Application, 2018-2024

Figure 2: Global Market Share of Transparent Crystals and Alumina Ceramics for Technical Applications, by Product, 2018-2024

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qlin1b

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.