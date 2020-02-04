Global Biometrics in Healthcare Market, Forecast to 2024

The global market for biometrics in healthcare is witnessing strong revenue growth, with a higher rate of adoption of electronic healthcare systems and digital tools for healthcare. The rise of a smart, connected healthcare system augurs well for the uptake of biometrics in healthcare.

Worldwide adoption of electronic health records is the key marker driver for biometrics in healthcare.Initially, biometrics adoption in healthcare was limited to patient identification and verification use cases. However, non-traditional biometric systems (e.g., behavioral biometrics, cognitive recognition, and wearable technologies) are emerging due to the distinct advantages they provide, in terms of remote monitoring and diagnostic healthcare services. In addition, the integration of technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare is promoting the shift of cloud-based healthcare systems, providing new avenues for cloud-based authentication and biometrics integration to ensure enhanced cybersecurity. Multi-modal biometrics is expected to be a growth opportunity that reinforces the adoption of biometric technology, as it ensures higher resilience to data thefts and counterfeit. Multimodality can promote biometrics as a stand-alone authentication by replacing passwords with multilayer biometric modalities.Technology in the healthcare market is rapidly evolving, and biometrics strives to meet the dynamic demands of the industry. Cloud-based healthcare services, electronic health records, electronic prescriptions, remote monitoring, and digital care provisions have security gaps and low operational efficiencies that can be resolved by integration with biometrics technology. Therefore, biometric technology vendors need to be well positioned and adjust their product portfolio to meet the diverse needs of the healthcare market. Synergic market network and partnership with key stakeholders across the healthcare value chain remains imperative to establishing dominance in the industry. As service models and value-based care business models emerge in hospitals and clinics, vendors need to differentiate their biometrics offerings to enhance efficiency and healthcare experience and capitalize on the emerging as-a-service trends of the industry.

