Grace Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share. The dividend, payable March 17, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 25, 2020, reflects approval by the Board of Directors of an 11 percent increase in the company’s regular annual cash dividend, from $1.08 per share to $1.20 per common share.



The declaration of any dividends falls within the discretion of the Board, taking into account such considerations as the Board may deem relevant at the time including, without limitation, the company's financial condition, financial performance, available liquidity, and applicable legal requirements.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global supplier of catalysts and engineered materials. The company’s two industry-leading business segments-Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies-provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 3,900 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 70 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.

Media Relations

Rich Badmington

+1 410.531.4370

rich.badmington@grace.com Investor Relations

Jeremy Rohen

+1 410.531.8234

jeremy.rohen@grace.com







