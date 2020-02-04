There were 714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,692 in the last 365 days.

Ferrari : 2019 PERFORMANCE CONFIRMS STRONG MOMENTUM

2020 GUIDANCE UPGRADING PREVIOUS PLAN ACROSS ALL METRICS

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) today announces its consolidated preliminary results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, summarized as follows:

  • Total shipments of 10,131 units, up +9.5%
  • Net revenues of Euro 3,766 million, up +10.1% or +8.2% at constant currency
  • Adj. EBITDA of Euro 1,269 million, up +14.0% with an Adj. EBITDA margin of 33.7%
  • Adj. diluted EPS of Euro 3.71 (+9.1%)
  • Industrial free cash flow generation of Euro 675 million boosted by advances on the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2

Upgraded 2020 Guidance vs. Plan:

  • Net revenues: > Euro 4.1 billion (from > Euro 3.8 billion)
  • Adj. EBITDA: Euro 1.38-1.43 billion (from > Euro 1.3 billion)
  • Adj. EBIT: Euro 0.95-1.0 billion (from > Euro 0.9 billion)
  • Adj. diluted EPS: Euro 3.90-3.95 per share (from > Euro 3.40 per share)
  • Industrial free cash flow: ≥ Euro 0.4 billion (from > Euro 0.4 billion)




