Global Oil-Based Printing Inks Market Overview, Segmentatio By Type And By Applications Analysis

The global oil-based printing inks market was worth $ 22.01 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a rate of about 6% and reach $27.08 billion by 2023.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global oil-based printing inks market is expected to grow at a rate of about 6% and reach $27.08 billion by 2023. The demand for environmentally-friendly inks is increasing and it is expected to drive the oil-based printing inks market in the forecast period. However, a shortage of raw materials, resulting in their increasing market prices, is expected to negatively affect the printing inks market.

The oil-based printing inks market consists of sales of oil-based printing inks. Oil-based inks consist of a pigment or pigments of the required color mixed with oil. For example, black inks are made from carbon blacks and thick linseed oil.

The global oil-based printing inks market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The oil-based printing inks market is segmented into vegetable oil-based printing inks and mineral oil-based printing inks.

By Geography - The global oil-based printing inks is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The Oil-Based Printing Inks Market

The printing inks industry has introduced high-resolution replacement inks as a cost-effective alternative for barcode case coding applications. High resolution inks are more effective than traditional inks as they allow fine and solid printing at high speed. They also enable re-printability and drastically reduce the number of cleaning stencils required.

Potential Opportunities In The Oil-Based Printing Inks Market

With increase in positive economic outlook, improved earning capacity, and emerging markets growth, the scope and potential for the global oil-based printing inks market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Nazdar Ink Technologies, Van Son Holland Ink Corp., Superior Printing Inks, Flint Group, Hubergroup, Sun Chemical, Wikoff Color Corp., and Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co.

Oil-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides oil-based printing inks market overviews, analyzes and forecasts oil-based printing inks market size and growth for the global oil-based printing inks market, oil-based printing inks market share, oil-based printing inks market players, oil-based printing inks market size, oil-based printing inks market segments and geographies, oil-based printing inks market trends, oil-based printing inks market drivers and oil-based printing inks market restraints, oil-based printing inks market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The oil-based printing inks market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

