InterDigital Appoints Rob Stien Chief Public Policy Officer

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, DEL., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced the appointment of Rob Stien as Executive Vice President, Chief Public Policy Officer.



Mr. Stien joined InterDigital in May 2014 as Vice President of Government Relations & Regulatory Affairs, with more than 15 years of experience in law, government, and the telecom and tech industries. Prior to joining InterDigital, Rob served as Vice President and General Counsel for Artemis Strategies, advising Fortune® 500 companies on government relations and strategic communications, as well as Director of Congressional Affairs for SAP America, where he worked closely with senior executives and government officials to address U.S. policies and regulations and developed many relationships with key industry associations and coalitions. From 2001 to 2005, Rob also served as counsel and Deputy Chief of Staff to U.S. Representative Lee Terry (R-Nebraska), a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Mr. Stien holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of Florida Warrington College of Business, and received his Juris Doctor degree from the Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law.

