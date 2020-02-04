Automated Test Equipment Market

The global automated test equipment market was valued at 1.1 (USD Billion) in 2019 and is expected to be valued at 4.82 (USD Billion) by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.6%.

Global Automated Test Equipment Market Projected To Surpass Around US$ 4.82 Billion By The End Of 2025” — Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per analysts from Zion Market Research, the worldwide automated test equipment market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.60% from 2019–2025. The automated test equipment is a device that utilizes automation to conduct the test on a range of UUTs (units under test) or DUTs (devices under test) to carry out measurement and rapidly assess the results. Automated test equipment has the potential of automatically identifying and testing errors in integrated circuits, wafer testing, system on chips and electronic packaged parts. The automated test equipment is widely utilized in the electronic manufacturing industry so as to examine systems and electronic parts for flaws during the manufacturing process to make sure that end product functions properly.Some of the leading players in the global automated test equipment market are LTX-Credence, Teradyne, Inc., and Advantest. They collectively account for over 85% of the total market. These firms have been focused on collaborations and mergers & acquisitions in the last few years. Apart from this, the contenders have also invested considerably in the introduction and development of novel products in the market.Get Free Sample of this Research Report - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/automated-test-equipment-industry Rising Next-Generation Devices and Technologies To Spur The Global Automated Test Equipment MarketThe key aspects driving the demand for the global automated test equipment market include a surge in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices, a rise in the complexity, and requisite performance level of semiconductors utilized in consumer electronic products and the outgrowth of next-generation devices and technologies linked with these devices. The analysts estimate that the rapid evolution of a 28 nm node application processor production process will boost the requirement for IC testing equipment, which in return will impel the growth of the ATE.The global automated test equipment market is segmented on account of the end user sections and kind of test equipment. The end user sections are Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Defense, Automotive Electronics, and others. The “Others” end user section comprises of the industrial and healthcare divisions. Based on the kind of test equipment, the automated test equipment market is divided into non-memory semiconductor ATE, discrete ATE, and memory semiconductor ATE. The market has also been studied on the basis of key geographies, such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Rest of the World.Request Customization on this Report as per your Requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/5138/news Europe To Rule The Automated Test Equipment Market Throughout 2019–2025Based on geographical analysis, the automated test equipment market can be divided into Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Representing the developed world, the U.S. will continue to grow with 2.6% momentum. Across Europe, which persists to remain a foremost element in the global economy, Germany will add more than US$ 35.6 million in the coming 5–6 years. More than US$158.8 million worth of estimated demand across the region will come from other budding Eastern European markets.This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled “Automated Test Equipment Market - Segmented By Type of Test Equipment (Memory Semiconductor ATE, Discrete ATE, Non-Memory Semiconductor ATE), End User Applications (IT & Telecommunications, Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, Defense, Others) and Geography - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2025” report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/automated-test-equipment-industry The report segment of global automated test equipment market is as follows:Global Automated Test Equipment Market: Type Segment AnalysisMemory Chip BasedNon- Memory Chip BasedDiscreteGlobal Automated Test Equipment Market: End User Segment AnalysisAutomotiveConsumer ElectronicsMedicalTelecommunicationOthersGlobal Automated Test Equipment Market: Regional Segment AnalysisU.S.EuropeUKFranceGermanyAsia PacificChinaJapanIndiaLatin AmericaBrazilMiddle East and AfricaRequest methodology of Automated Test Equipment Market Research Report - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/methodology/automated-test-equipment-industry About Us:Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, the company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.Contact Us:Zion Market Research244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202New York, 10001, United StatesTel: +49-322 210 92714USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.comWebsite: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.