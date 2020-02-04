OTC Braces And Supports Market To Boost Rapidly And Surpass USD 1.7 Billion By 2025 - Zion Market Research
The global OTC braces and supports market was valued at 1.43 (USD Billion) in 2018 and is expected to be valued at 1.7 (USD Billion) in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.5%
DJO Finance LLC, Breg, Inc., DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Össur Hf, and Bauerfeind AG are the leading companies in the OTC braces and supports market. Other major players active in this market comprise Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Oppo Medical, Inc., Bird & Cronin, Inc., medi GmbH & Co. KG, Ottobock Holding GmbH & Co. KG, 3M Company, Reh4Mat, BSN medical, Becker Orthopedic, Thuasne Group, and United Ortho.
Knee Braces And Supports Segment Projected To Clock The Uppermost CAGR In The Coming Period
Knee braces are used as a follow-up treatment after knee operation related with injuries such as patella tendonitis, sprained medial knee ligament, knee arthritis, torn knee cartilage, and runner’s knee. The high development of the knee braces and supports section can be credited to the increasing obese and geriatric population (who are at an elevated danger of getting osteoarthritis and different knee-associated conditions) and the rising occurrence of sports injuries along with the advantages provided by these goods, such as lowered rotation of the knee, lateral and medial support, defense from post-surgical danger of injury, and restricted injury during motion.
North America To Have The Biggest Share Of The OTC Braces And Supports Market In The Forecast Period
North America is one of the primary income-generating areas in the global OTC braces and supports market. The supportive regulations by the government for commercialization of product, incessant commercialization and development of new OTC orthopedic support and braces goods, high occurrence of musculoskeletal conditions in the geriatric population, active participation by public in physical activities, noteworthy amount of sports-associated injuries in the nation, and the existence of primary makers in the area are boosting the development of the OTC braces and supports market in North America.
The report segments global OTC braces & supports market as follows:
Global OTC Braces & Supports Market: Product Segment Analysis
Ankle Braces and Supports
Foot Walkers and Orthoses
Hip, Back, & Spine Braces and Supports
Knee Braces and Supports
Shoulder Braces and Supports
Elbow Braces and Supports
Hand & Wrist Braces and Supports
Facial Braces and Supports
Global OTC Braces & Supports Market: Type Segment Analysis
Soft & Elastic Braces and Supports
Hinged Braces and Supports
Hard & Rigid Braces and Supports
Global OTC Braces & Supports Market: Application Segment Analysis
Preventive Care
Ligament Injury Repair
Post-operative Rehabilitation
Osteoarthritis
Compression Therapy
Others
Global OTC Braces & Supports Market: Regional Segment Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
Middle East and Africa
