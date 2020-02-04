OTC Braces And Supports Market To Boost Rapidly And Surpass USD 1.7 Billion By 2025 - Zion Market Research

OTC Braces And Supports Market

The global OTC braces and supports market was valued at 1.43 (USD Billion) in 2018 and is expected to be valued at 1.7 (USD Billion) in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.5%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per analysts at Zion Market Research, the OTC braces and supports market in 2019 was valued at USD 1.4 billion and is expected to surpass USD 1.7 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2025. Growth in the market is major boosted by the rising occurrence of orthopedic disorders & diseases, rising public awareness associated to preventive care, and the increasing number of accident and sports-related injuries.DJO Finance LLC, Breg, Inc., DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Össur Hf, and Bauerfeind AG are the leading companies in the OTC braces and supports market. Other major players active in this market comprise Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Oppo Medical, Inc., Bird & Cronin, Inc., medi GmbH & Co. KG, Ottobock Holding GmbH & Co. KG, 3M Company, Reh4Mat, BSN medical, Becker Orthopedic, Thuasne Group, and United Ortho.Get free Research Report Sample for more Industry Insights - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/otc-braces-supports-market Knee Braces And Supports Segment Projected To Clock The Uppermost CAGR In The Coming PeriodKnee braces are used as a follow-up treatment after knee operation related with injuries such as patella tendonitis, sprained medial knee ligament, knee arthritis, torn knee cartilage, and runner’s knee. The high development of the knee braces and supports section can be credited to the increasing obese and geriatric population (who are at an elevated danger of getting osteoarthritis and different knee-associated conditions) and the rising occurrence of sports injuries along with the advantages provided by these goods, such as lowered rotation of the knee, lateral and medial support, defense from post-surgical danger of injury, and restricted injury during motion.Request Customization on this Research Report - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/4680 North America To Have The Biggest Share Of The OTC Braces And Supports Market In The Forecast PeriodNorth America is one of the primary income-generating areas in the global OTC braces and supports market. The supportive regulations by the government for commercialization of product, incessant commercialization and development of new OTC orthopedic support and braces goods, high occurrence of musculoskeletal conditions in the geriatric population, active participation by public in physical activities, noteworthy amount of sports-associated injuries in the nation, and the existence of primary makers in the area are boosting the development of the OTC braces and supports market in North America.This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled “OTC Braces and Supports Market by Application (Preventive, Ligament (LCL, ACL), Compression, OA), Category, Product (Ankle, Knee, Shoulder, Spine, Elbow, Neck, Facial, Wrist), Distribution (Pharmacies, Clinics, E-Commerce) - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2025” report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/otc-braces-supports-market The report segments global OTC braces & supports market as follows:Global OTC Braces & Supports Market: Product Segment AnalysisAnkle Braces and SupportsFoot Walkers and OrthosesHip, Back, & Spine Braces and SupportsKnee Braces and SupportsShoulder Braces and SupportsElbow Braces and SupportsHand & Wrist Braces and SupportsFacial Braces and SupportsGlobal OTC Braces & Supports Market: Type Segment AnalysisSoft & Elastic Braces and SupportsHinged Braces and SupportsHard & Rigid Braces and SupportsGlobal OTC Braces & Supports Market: Application Segment AnalysisPreventive CareLigament Injury RepairPost-operative RehabilitationOsteoarthritisCompression TherapyOthersGlobal OTC Braces & Supports Market: Regional Segment AnalysisNorth AmericaThe U.S.EuropeUKFranceGermanyAsia PacificChinaJapanIndiaLatin AmericaBrazilMiddle East and AfricaInquiry Before Buying for OTC Braces and Supports Market Research Report - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/otc-braces-supports-market About Us:Zion Market Research is an obligated company. 