Global Field-Erected Cooling Tower Industry
Field-Erected Cooling Tower market worldwide is projected to grow by US$524. 5 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3. 7%. Wet, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.3 Billion by the year 2025, Wet will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$19.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$15.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Wet will reach a market size of US$72 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$148.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.; Baltimore Aircoil Company; Brentwood Industries, Inc.; Delta Cooling Towers, Inc.; ENEXIO Management GmbH; Evapco, Inc.; HAMON & CIE (International) SA; International Cooling Tower, Inc.; Mesan Cooling Tower Ltd.; Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd.; SPX Corporation; Star Cooling Towers
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Field-Erected Cooling Tower Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Field-Erected Cooling Tower Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Field-Erected Cooling Tower Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Wet (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Wet (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Wet (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Dry (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Dry (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Dry (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in
Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Hybrid (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Hybrid (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Hybrid (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Power Generation (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Power Generation (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Power Generation (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Petrochemical and Oil & Gas (End-Use) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 17: Petrochemical and Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Petrochemical and Oil & Gas (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Iron & Steel and Metallurgy (End-Use) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 20: Iron & Steel and Metallurgy (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Iron & Steel and Metallurgy (End-Use) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Paper Mills (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Paper Mills (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Paper Mills (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES
BALTIMORE AIRCOIL COMPANY
BRENTWOOD INDUSTRIES
DELTA COOLING TOWERS
ENEXIO MANAGEMENT GMBH
EVAPCO
HAMON & CIE (INTERNATIONAL) SA
INTERNATIONAL COOLING TOWER
MESAN COOLING TOWER
PAHARPUR COOLING TOWERS
SPX CORPORATION
STAR COOLING TOWERS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798571/?utm_source=GNW
