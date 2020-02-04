Global Flat Glass Coatings Industry
Flat Glass Coatings market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3. 1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 19. 4%. Polyurethane, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 21.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flat Glass Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798587/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Polyurethane will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$136.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$112.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polyurethane will reach a market size of US$75 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 23.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$698.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Advanced NanoTechnology Lab; Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co., Ltd.; Apogee Enterprises, Inc.; Arkema Group; Bee Cool Glass Coatings; Casix, Inc.; CCM GmbH; Diamon-Fusion International, Inc.; Dow Corning Corporation; FENZI S.p.A; Ferro Corporation; Glas Trosch Holding AG; Guardian Glass; Hesse GmbH & Co. KG; Nano-Care Deutschland AG; Nanonix Japan; NanoShine Ltd.; Nanotech Coatings; Nippon Paint Co., Ltd.; PearlNano, LLC; The Sherwin-Williams Company; Tribos Coatings Ltd.; Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V.; Warren Paint & Color Co.; Yantai Jialong Nano Industry Co., Ltd
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798587/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Flat Glass Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Flat Glass Coatings Market to Witness Steady Growth
Mirror Coatings Constitute the Largest Application for Flat
Glass Coatings
Emerging Concentrated Solar thermal Power Market to Drive the
Market for Nano Coatings
Polyurethane Coatings - The Largest Type of Flat Glass Coatings
Nano Flat Glass Coatings to Exhibit the Fastest Growth
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growth in Construction Industry to Drive Opportunities for Flat
Glass Coatings Market
Automobile Production Bodes Well for Growth of Flat Glass Coatings
World Production of Light Vehicles in Million Units for the
Period 2015-2023
Rising Infrastructure Investments in Emerging Markets to Drive
Market Demand for Flat Glass Coatings
Growing Investments in Emerging Markets (As % of GDP): 1990 Vs.
2018
Growing Urbanization Spurs the Demand for Flat Glass Coatings
Rising Solar Power Industry to Bolster the Demand for Flat
Glass Coatings
Growing Demand for Green Buildings - One of the Market Drivers
Increasing Demand for Green Building Materials by Type: 2012-2022
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Flat Glass Coatings Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Flat Glass Coatings Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Polyurethane (Resin) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Polyurethane (Resin) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Polyurethane (Resin) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Epoxy (Resin) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Epoxy (Resin) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Epoxy (Resin) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Acrylic (Resin) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Acrylic (Resin) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Acrylic (Resin) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Resins (Resin) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Resins (Resin) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Resins (Resin) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Solvent-Based (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Solvent-Based (Technology) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Solvent-Based (Technology) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Water-Based (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Water-Based (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Water-Based (Technology) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Nano Coatings (Technology) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Nano Coatings (Technology) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Nano Coatings (Technology) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Mirror Coatings (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Mirror Coatings (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Mirror Coatings (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Solar Power (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Solar Power (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Solar Power (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Architectural (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Architectural (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Architectural (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Automotive (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Automotive (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 38: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 39: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Flat Glass Coatings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
United States Market Overview
Table 40: Flat Glass Coatings Market in the United States in
US$ Thousand by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 41: Flat Glass Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 42: United States Flat Glass Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Flat Glass Coatings Market in US$ Thousand in the
United States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 44: United States Flat Glass Coatings Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 45: United States Flat Glass Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States Flat Glass Coatings Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Flat Glass Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 48: Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 49: Canadian Flat Glass Coatings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 50: Flat Glass Coatings Market in Canada: Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin for the period 2009-2017
Table 51: Canadian Flat Glass Coatings Market Shares in
Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Flat Glass Coatings Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 53: Flat Glass Coatings Market in Canada: Historic Review
in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Canadian Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Canadian Flat Glass Coatings Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Flat Glass Coatings Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 57: Canadian Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 58: Japanese Flat Glass Coatings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 59: Flat Glass Coatings Demand Patterns in Japan in US$
Thousand by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 60: Japanese Flat Glass Coatings Market Share in
Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Flat Glass
Coatings Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 62: Flat Glass Coatings Market in Japan in US$ Thousand
by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 63: Japanese Flat Glass Coatings Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flat
Glass Coatings in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Japanese Flat Glass Coatings Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 67: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flat Glass
Coatings Market in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 68: Flat Glass Coatings Historic Demand Scenario in China
in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Flat Glass Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 71: Chinese Flat Glass Coatings Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 72: Flat Glass Coatings Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Chinese Demand for Flat Glass Coatings in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Flat Glass Coatings Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Chinese Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Flat Glass Coatings Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 76: European Flat Glass Coatings Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 77: Flat Glass Coatings Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Flat Glass Coatings Demand Potential in Europe in US$
Thousand by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 80: European Flat Glass Coatings Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 81: Flat Glass Coatings Market in Europe : Breakdown of
Sales by Resin for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: European Flat Glass Coatings Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 83: European Flat Glass Coatings Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 84: Flat Glass Coatings Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: European Flat Glass Coatings Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: Flat Glass Coatings Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 87: European Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 88: Flat Glass Coatings Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 89: French Flat Glass Coatings Market: Historic Review in
US$ Thousand by Resin for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: French Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Shift by
Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: French Flat Glass Coatings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 92: French Flat Glass Coatings Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 93: French Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Flat Glass Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 95: French Flat Glass Coatings Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 96: French Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 97: German Flat Glass Coatings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 98: Flat Glass Coatings Market in Germany: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: German Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Distribution
by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: German Flat Glass Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 101: Flat Glass Coatings Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: German Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Flat Glass Coatings Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 104: German Flat Glass Coatings Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 106: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flat
Glass Coatings Market in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 107: Flat Glass Coatings Historic Demand Scenario in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 108: Italian Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Breakdown
by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Flat Glass Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 110: Italian Flat Glass Coatings Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 111: Flat Glass Coatings Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Italian Demand for Flat Glass Coatings in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Flat Glass Coatings Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Italian Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 115: United Kingdom Flat Glass Coatings Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 116: Flat Glass Coatings Demand Patterns in the United
Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 117: United Kingdom Flat Glass Coatings Market Share in
Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Flat
Glass Coatings Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 119: Flat Glass Coatings Market in the United Kingdom in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 120: United Kingdom Flat Glass Coatings Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Flat Glass Coatings in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 122: United Kingdom Flat Glass Coatings Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 124: Spanish Flat Glass Coatings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 125: Flat Glass Coatings Market in Spain: Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin for the period 2009-2017
Table 126: Spanish Flat Glass Coatings Market Shares in
Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Flat Glass Coatings Market Analysis in Spain in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 128: Flat Glass Coatings Market in Spain: Historic Review
in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Spanish Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Spanish Flat Glass Coatings Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Flat Glass Coatings Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 132: Spanish Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 133: Flat Glass Coatings Market in Russia in US$ Thousand
by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 134: Flat Glass Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 135: Russian Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Breakdown
by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Flat Glass Coatings Market in US$ Thousand in Russia
by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 137: Russian Flat Glass Coatings Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 138: Russian Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Russian Flat Glass Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Flat Glass Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 141: Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 142: Flat Glass Coatings Demand Potential in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 143: Rest of Europe Flat Glass Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 144: Flat Glass Coatings Market in Rest of Europe:
Breakdown of Sales by Resin for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Rest of Europe Flat Glass Coatings Market Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 146: Rest of Europe Flat Glass Coatings Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 147: Flat Glass Coatings Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 148: Rest of Europe Flat Glass Coatings Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Flat Glass Coatings Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Rest of Europe Flat Glass Coatings Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 151: Asia-Pacific Flat Glass Coatings Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 152: Flat Glass Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Flat Glass Coatings Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Flat Glass Coatings Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Resin:
2018-2025
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Flat Glass Coatings Market: Historic
Review in US$ Thousand by Resin for the Period 2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Shift
by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Asia-Pacific Flat Glass Coatings Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Flat Glass Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Flat Glass Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Flat Glass Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Flat Glass Coatings Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Flat Glass Coatings Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 163: Australian Flat Glass Coatings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 164: Flat Glass Coatings Market in Australia: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin for the Period
2009-2017
Table 165: Australian Flat Glass Coatings Market Share
Distribution by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Australian Flat Glass Coatings Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 167: Flat Glass Coatings Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period
2009-2017
Table 168: Australian Flat Glass Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Flat Glass Coatings Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Australian Flat Glass Coatings Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 171: Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 172: Indian Flat Glass Coatings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 173: Flat Glass Coatings Market in India: Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin for the period 2009-2017
Table 174: Indian Flat Glass Coatings Market Shares in
Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Flat Glass Coatings Market Analysis in India in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 176: Flat Glass Coatings Market in India: Historic Review
in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Indian Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Indian Flat Glass Coatings Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Flat Glass Coatings Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 180: Indian Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 181: Flat Glass Coatings Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: South Korean Flat Glass Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 183: Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Flat Glass Coatings Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: South Korean Flat Glass Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 186: Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Flat Glass Coatings Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: South Korean Flat Glass Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flat Glass Coatings Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 191: Flat Glass Coatings Demand Patterns in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flat Glass Coatings Market
Share in Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Flat Glass Coatings Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 194: Flat Glass Coatings Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flat Glass Coatings Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Flat Glass Coatings in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 197: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flat Glass Coatings Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 199: Latin American Flat Glass Coatings Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 200: Flat Glass Coatings Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American Flat Glass Coatings Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 202: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Flat Glass Coatings Market in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 203: Flat Glass Coatings Historic Demand Scenario in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 204: Latin American Flat Glass Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Flat Glass Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 206: Latin American Flat Glass Coatings Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 207: Flat Glass Coatings Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 208: Latin American Demand for Flat Glass Coatings in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Flat Glass Coatings Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 210: Latin American Flat Glass Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 211: Flat Glass Coatings Demand Potential in Argentina in
US$ Thousand by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 212: Argentinean Flat Glass Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 213: Flat Glass Coatings Market in Argentina: Breakdown
of Sales by Resin for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 214: Argentinean Flat Glass Coatings Market Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 215: Argentinean Flat Glass Coatings Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 216: Flat Glass Coatings Market in Argentina: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 217: Argentinean Flat Glass Coatings Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 218: Flat Glass Coatings Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 219: Argentinean Flat Glass Coatings Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 220: Flat Glass Coatings Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 221: Brazilian Flat Glass Coatings Market: Historic
Review in US$ Thousand by Resin for the Period 2009-2017
Table 222: Brazilian Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Shift by
Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Brazilian Flat Glass Coatings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 224: Brazilian Flat Glass Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 225: Brazilian Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Flat Glass Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 227: Brazilian Flat Glass Coatings Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 228: Brazilian Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 229: Mexican Flat Glass Coatings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 230: Flat Glass Coatings Market in Mexico: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin for the Period
2009-2017
Table 231: Mexican Flat Glass Coatings Market Share
Distribution by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Mexican Flat Glass Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 233: Flat Glass Coatings Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period
2009-2017
Table 234: Mexican Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Flat Glass Coatings Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 236: Mexican Flat Glass Coatings Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 237: Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 238: Flat Glass Coatings Market in Rest of Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 239: Flat Glass Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 240: Rest of Latin America Flat Glass Coatings Market
Share Breakdown by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 241: Flat Glass Coatings Market in US$ Thousand in Rest
of Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 242: Rest of Latin America Flat Glass Coatings Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 243: Rest of Latin America Flat Glass Coatings Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 244: Rest of Latin America Flat Glass Coatings Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 245: Flat Glass Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 246: Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 247: The Middle East Flat Glass Coatings Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 248: Flat Glass Coatings Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 249: The Middle East Flat Glass Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 250: The Middle East Flat Glass Coatings Market in US$
Thousand by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 251: Flat Glass Coatings Market in the Middle East:
Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin for the period
2009-2017
Table 252: The Middle East Flat Glass Coatings Market Shares in
Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 253: The Middle East Flat Glass Coatings Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 254: Flat Glass Coatings Market in the Middle East:
Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period
2009-2017
Table 255: The Middle East Flat Glass Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 256: The Middle East Flat Glass Coatings Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 257: Flat Glass Coatings Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 258: The Middle East Flat Glass Coatings Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 259: Iranian Flat Glass Coatings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 260: Flat Glass Coatings Demand Patterns in Iran in US$
Thousand by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 261: Iranian Flat Glass Coatings Market Share in
Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 262: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Flat Glass
Coatings Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 263: Flat Glass Coatings Market in Iran in US$ Thousand
by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 264: Iranian Flat Glass Coatings Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 265: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flat
Glass Coatings in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 266: Iranian Flat Glass Coatings Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 267: Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 268: Flat Glass Coatings Demand Potential in Israel in
US$ Thousand by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 269: Israeli Flat Glass Coatings Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2009-2017
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798587/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.