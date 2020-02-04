Global Fireproof Insulation Industry

Fireproof Insulation market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7. 1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 4%. Glass Wool, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13.3 Billion by the year 2025, Glass Wool will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$251.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$202.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Glass Wool will reach a market size of US$689 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, BASF SE; Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd.; Berkshire Hathaway Inc.; GAF; Kingspan Group PLC; Knauf Insulation GmbH; Owens Corning; Paroc Group Oy; Rockwool International A/S; Saint-Gobain SA





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Fireproof Insulation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Fireproof Insulation Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Fireproof Insulation Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Glass Wool (Material) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Glass Wool (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Glass Wool (Material) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Stone Wool (Material) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Stone Wool (Material) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Stone Wool (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Plastic Foam (Material) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Plastic Foam (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Plastic Foam (Material) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Materials (Material) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Other Materials (Material) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Other Materials (Material) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Residential Buildings (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Residential Buildings (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Residential Buildings (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Commercial Buildings (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 20: Commercial Buildings (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Commercial Buildings (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Fireproof Insulation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Table 22: Fireproof Insulation Market in the United States in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 23: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Fireproof Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Fireproof Insulation Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 29: Fireproof Insulation Market in Canada: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Fireproof Insulation Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Canadian Fireproof Insulation Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Fireproof Insulation Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 33: Canadian Fireproof Insulation Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 35: Fireproof Insulation Demand Patterns in Japan in US$

Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Fireproof Insulation Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fireproof

Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Japanese Fireproof Insulation Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fireproof

Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 41: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in

China in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Chinese Demand for Fireproof Insulation in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Fireproof Insulation Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Fireproof Insulation Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 46: European Fireproof Insulation Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Fireproof Insulation Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Fireproof Insulation Demand Potential in Europe in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 50: European Fireproof Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 51: Fireproof Insulation Market in Europe : Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: European Fireproof Insulation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 53: Fireproof Insulation Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Fireproof Insulation Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Fireproof Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Fireproof Insulation Market: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: French Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Fireproof Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: French Fireproof Insulation Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Fireproof Insulation Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: German Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 62: Fireproof Insulation Market in Germany: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2009-2017

Table 63: German Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Fireproof Insulation Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Fireproof Insulation Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fireproof

Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 68: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in

Italy in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Italian Demand for Fireproof Insulation in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Fireproof Insulation Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 74: Fireproof Insulation Demand Patterns in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Fireproof Insulation Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Fireproof Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 77: United Kingdom Fireproof Insulation Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 80: Fireproof Insulation Market in Spain: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 81: Spanish Fireproof Insulation Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Spanish Fireproof Insulation Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Fireproof Insulation Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 84: Spanish Fireproof Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 85: Fireproof Insulation Market in Russia in US$ Million

by Material: 2018-2025

Table 86: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 87: Russian Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Russian Fireproof Insulation Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Fireproof Insulation Demand Potential in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 92: Rest of Europe Fireproof Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 93: Fireproof Insulation Market in Rest of Europe:

Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Rest of Europe Fireproof Insulation Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 95: Fireproof Insulation Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Fireproof Insulation Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 98: Fireproof Insulation Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Fireproof Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material:

2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Fireproof Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Australian Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 107: Fireproof Insulation Market in Australia: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2009-2017

Table 108: Australian Fireproof Insulation Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Fireproof Insulation Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Fireproof Insulation Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 112: Indian Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 113: Fireproof Insulation Market in India: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 114: Indian Fireproof Insulation Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Indian Fireproof Insulation Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Fireproof Insulation Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 117: Indian Fireproof Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Fireproof Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Fireproof Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 120: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Fireproof Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Fireproof Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 123: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 125: Fireproof Insulation Demand Patterns in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Market

Share in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Fireproof Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Fireproof Insulation Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 131: Fireproof Insulation Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Fireproof Insulation Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Fireproof Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material:

2018-2025

Table 134: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in

Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Fireproof Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Latin American Demand for Fireproof Insulation in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Fireproof Insulation Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Fireproof Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 139: Fireproof Insulation Demand Potential in Argentina

in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 140: Argentinean Fireproof Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 141: Fireproof Insulation Market in Argentina: Breakdown

of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Argentinean Fireproof Insulation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 143: Fireproof Insulation Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Fireproof Insulation Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 145: Fireproof Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Fireproof Insulation Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Fireproof Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Fireproof Insulation Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Fireproof Insulation Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

MEXICO

Table 151: Mexican Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 152: Fireproof Insulation Market in Mexico: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2009-2017

Table 153: Mexican Fireproof Insulation Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Fireproof Insulation Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Fireproof Insulation Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Fireproof Insulation Market in Rest of Latin America

in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 158: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Latin America Fireproof Insulation Market

Share Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Fireproof Insulation Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 162: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 164: Fireproof Insulation Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: The Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 167: Fireproof Insulation Market in the Middle East:

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period

2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market Shares

in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 170: Fireproof Insulation Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 173: Fireproof Insulation Demand Patterns in Iran in US$

Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 174: Iranian Fireproof Insulation Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fireproof

Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Iranian Fireproof Insulation Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 177: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 178: Fireproof Insulation Demand Potential in Israel in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 179: Israeli Fireproof Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 180: Fireproof Insulation Market in Israel: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: Israeli Fireproof Insulation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 182: Fireproof Insulation Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Fireproof Insulation Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Fireproof Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material:

2018-2025

Table 185: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Fireproof Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Fireproof Insulation in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Fireproof Insulation Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Fireproof Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Fireproof Insulation Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Fireproof Insulation Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 192: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Fireproof Insulation Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Fireproof Insulation Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Rest of Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 197: Fireproof Insulation Market in Rest of Middle East:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market

Share Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Fireproof Insulation Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 202: Fireproof Insulation Market in Africa in US$ Million

by Material: 2018-2025

Table 203: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 204: African Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: African Fireproof Insulation Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



BASF SE

BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL (GROUP)

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

GAF

KINGSPAN GROUP PLC

KNAUF INSULATION GMBH

OWENS CORNING

PAROC GROUP OY

ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL A/S

SAINT-GOBAIN SA



V. CURATED RESEARCH

