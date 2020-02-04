There were 704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,626 in the last 365 days.

OECTA MEDIA ADVISORY

OECTA President Liz Stuart joins Catholic teacher picket lines on Tuesday, February 4

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) will be engaged in a province-wide walkout on Tuesday, February 4. 

Media are invited as OECTA President Liz Stuart joins fellow Catholic teachers on picket lines at the following times and locations:

9:00 – 9:30 a.m.      Effie Triantafilopoulos Constituency Office, 2525 Old Bronte Road, Oakville

10:30 – 11:00 a.m.  Prabmeet Sarkaria Constituency Office, 7700 Hurontario Street, Brampton

1:00 – 1:30 p.m.      Holy Cross Catholic Academy, 7501 Martin Grove Road, Woodbridge

*times are approximate and subject to change

- 30 -

OECTA represents the almost 45,000 professionals who teach all grades in publicly funded English Catholic schools in Ontario.

Michelle Despault, Director of Communications
Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association
416-925-2493 x 509
m.despault@catholicteachers.ca
