HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Investors in Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) to Investigation of Possible Securities Fraud and Encourages Investors Who Have Suffered Losses to Contact its Attorneys

Relevant Holding Period: Before Jan. 28, 2020

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) Investigation:

The investigation centers on whether LOPE’s financial reporting misled investors, including its accounting and disclosures with respect to related entities.

On Sept. 9, 2019, Citron Research published a report entitled, “Structural Change Without Legacy Customers Has (LOPE) Falling off a Cliff,” accusing LOPE of moving costs to an off-balance sheet subsidiary to inflate the Company’s profitability. This news drove the price of LOPE shares sharply lower that day.

Then, on Jan. 28, 2020, Citron published another scathing report about the Company entitled, “The Educational Enron; The Multiple Smoking Guns that Prove LOPE is Using a Captive Subsidiary to Manipulate Earnings.” Likening LOPE to Enron, the research firm accused LOPE of “using Grand Canyon University as a liability dumping ground/cookie jar in order to manipulate earnings and cover up for the headwinds they face due to a challenging environment in for-profit online education.” This news drove the price of LOPE shares sharply lower during intraday trading on Jan. 28, 2020.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether LOPE secretly dumped costs on Grand Canyon to appear more profitable,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding LOPE should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email LOPE@hbsslaw.com .

