Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Airbus SE (EADSY; EADSF) 

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Airbus SE ("Airbus" or the Company") (OTCMKT: EADSY; EADSF).



The investigation concerns whether Airbus and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On January 31, 2020, media outlets reported that Airbus had agreed to a deal with U.S., U.K. and French prosecutors to settle bribery and export-control violations against the Company for €3.6 billion ($4 billion). Pursuant to the settlement, Airbus also agreed to appoint an external compliance officer for at least two years to monitor the Company’s handling of its defense-related sales and disclosures.

Airbus shares

