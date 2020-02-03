Research Report: By Type (Powder, Granules, Aqueous Dispersion), Application (Tubes, Films & Sheets, Fabrics, Coatings, Wires & Cables, Fuel Additives, Tapes), End User (Automotive, Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial Processing, Medical), Geographical Outlook (U.

S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, Iran, Australia) - Global Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024



In 2018, the global polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) market generated a revenue of $2,197.8 million and is projected to attain a value of $2,953.6 million in 2024, witnessing a 5.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). In terms of end use, the industrial processing sector is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period, as the chemical is utilized for coating different products in the chemical processing industry in order to improve the electrical load bearing capacity of the base material, decrease friction and sticking, and enhance chemical and heat resistance.

On the basis of type, granular category is expected to hold the largest share of the PTFE market during the forecast period, which is attributed to the suitability and extensive usage of this type in seals, gaskets, and rings for aerospace and automotive applications. The fastest growth is projected to be registered by the powder category during the forecast period because of its wide applications in coatings and electrical tapes, cables, and wires. In terms of application, the market is predicted to be dominated by the coatings’ division during the forecast period.

The rising requirement for PTFE from the electrical & electronics industry is a key driving factor of the PTFE market. PTFE finds in applications in different electrical & electronics products, such as fabrication of semiconductor devices, cable tires, barb insulators, battery binders, connectors, circuit breakers, and brush holders. In addition to this, the requirement for electrical and electronics goods is expected to increase in the coming years due to the growing population, primarily in the South Asian countries. This is further projected to drive the demand for PTFE.

The utilization of PTFE in medical devices is a key trend in the PTFE market. PTFE has replaced the usage of conventional plastics because of its properties such as resistance to ultraviolet radiation, coefficient of friction, and chemical inertness. These properties make it suitable for sutures, bio-containment vessels, catheters, and syringes. Apart from this, the high chemical resistivity of PTFE makes it suitable for multi-lumen tubing, which is needed in minimally invasive procedures.

