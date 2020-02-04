‘It’s Time for Progress’: Mike Bracchi Draws Large Turnout for Campaign Kickoff Party

Mike Bracchi formally announcing his candidacy for Wilton Manors City Commissioner. It’s time for a change. Time for progress. Time for new leadership. More than 175 people came through the event, including a range of Wilton Manors political figures.

I’m excited and very happy with the turnout. I am glad people had an opportunity to learn what I stand for and know how much I care about this community,” — Bracchi

WILTON MANORS , FL , UNITED STATES , February 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Bracchi attracted a packed house on Thursday as he formally announced his candidacy for Wilton Manors City Commissioner. More than 175 people came through the event at some point in the evening, including a range of Wilton Manors political figures.

“I’m excited and very happy with the turnout. I am glad people had an opportunity to learn what I stand for and know how much I care about this community. I believe it’s time for a change. Time for progress. Time for new leadership,” said Bracchi.

During his speech, Bracchi expressed his concern that Wilton Manors is falling behind relative to its neighboring cities in terms of sensible growth and increasing quality of life for its residents.

“One significant factor contributing to the stagnation is that most of the current commissioners have each been serving for over a decade, and collectively have more than 50 years sitting on the commission. We need commissioners that encourage projects that benefit our entire community and not pet-projects that only benefit a select few,” said Bracchi.

Mike is interested in connecting with each and every resident of Wilton Manors. As such, any person or business interested in meeting with Mike, or potentially hosting an event is encouraged to contact the Mike Bracchi Campaign.

Contact Info:

Name: Mike Bracchi

Phone: (954) 281-2212

Email: mike@ivotemike.com

For more information, please visit https://www.ivotemike.com



