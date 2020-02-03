DOE Issues Request For Proposal for the Paducah Infrastructure Support Services Contract

Cincinnati – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the Paducah Infrastructure Support Services Contract (PAD Infrastructure), located in the Paducah, Kentucky. The primary objective of this contract is to perform infrastructure services at the Paducah Site.

This procurement will be a 100% small business set-aside under the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS). The NAICS code for this requirement is 561210, Facilities Support Services, and the small business size standard is $41.5 million.

A dedicated webpage has been established for this procurement. The RFP and all related information will be posted to the following webpage: https://www.emcbc.doe.gov/seb/pad_iss/. The Final RFP is also posted to the Fedconnect website at: www.fedconnect.net.

DOE intends to conduct a pre-proposal conference and site tour for this procurement on February 11, 2020. All the details, including registration information, will be posted to the procurement website. Interested parties are encouraged to register and review the Final RFP prior to attending the pre-proposal conference and site tour.

Additional information is available via the procurement website at https://www.emcbc.doe.gov/seb/pad_iss/.