RGC Resources, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- ROANOKE, Va., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $4,006,936 or $0.49 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. This compares to consolidated earnings of $2,434,162 or $0.30 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. CEO John D’Orazio stated, “We continue to see earnings growth from improved utility margins associated with the Company’s non-gas rates, infrastructure replacement programs and customer growth as well as the investment in Mountain Valley Pipeline.”



Earnings for the twelve months ending December 31, 2019 were $10,271,186 or $1.27 per diluted share compared to $7,671,905 or $0.97 per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. D’Orazio attributed the significant increase in trailing twelve-month net income to improved utility margins associated with infrastructure replacement programs, implementation of the new non-gas rates, customer growth, and the investment in the MVP.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

From time to time, the Company may publish forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 is not indicative of the results to be expected for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020 as quarterly earnings are affected by the highly seasonal nature of the business and weather conditions generally result in greater earnings during the winter months. Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Summary financial statements for the first quarter and twelve months are as follows:

RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 19,785,453 $ 21,216,747 $ 66,595,231 $ 67,995,432 Operating expenses 14,703,474 17,952,525 53,182,010 56,905,194 Operating Income 5,081,979 3,264,222 13,413,221 11,090,238 Equity in earnings of MVP 1,094,086 563,049 3,551,385 1,352,769 Other income, net 157,643 125,886 383,639 356,253 Interest expense 1,085,185 816,782 3,886,954 2,665,702 Income before income taxes 5,248,523 3,136,375 13,461,291 10,133,558 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,241,587 702,213 3,190,105 2,461,653 Net income $ 4,006,936 $ 2,434,162 $ 10,271,186 $ 7,671,905 Net earnings per share of common stock: Basic $ 0.50 $ 0.30 $ 1.27 $ 0.98 Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.30 $ 1.27 $ 0.97 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.175 $ 0.165 $ 0.670 $ 0.630 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 8,081,837 8,003,736 8,059,170 7,839,488 Diluted 8,113,785 8,051,997 8,094,616 7,886,296









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31,

Assets 2019 2018 Current assets $ 21,239,364 $ 22,329,735 Total property, plant and equipment, net 185,391,008 170,032,053 Other assets 61,552,241 42,341,003 Total Assets $ 268,182,613 $ 234,702,791 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities $ 17,503,920 $ 19,416,078 Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 113,772,779 89,119,411 Deferred credits and other liabilities 50,546,779 45,207,562 Total Liabilities 181,823,478 153,743,051 Stockholders' Equity 86,359,135 80,959,740 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 268,182,613 $ 234,702,791 $ - $ -





Contact: Paul W. Nester Vice President and CFO Telephone: 540-777-3837



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.