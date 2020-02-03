Guggenheim Investments Launches Easy-to-Use Online Subscription Solution

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim announced that it will be utilizing WealthForge’s Altigo Subscription Processing Platform, a technology solution that allows financial advisors to complete subscription documents in good order and send them to clients for electronic signature in a matter of minutes. Historically, investing in an alternative investment relied upon an outdated paper-intensive process that was time-consuming, error-prone, and expensive. This tool streamlines the process by enabling financial advisors to automate subscriptions and track the progress of subscriptions through a convenient dashboard. Pre-filled documents can be sent directly to investors for electronic signature or signed manually.



This electronic subscription platform will allow mass-affluent investors to more efficiently invest in Guggenheim’s private debt expertise through Guggenheim Credit Income Fund 2019 (GCIF 2019). GCIF 2019 is a non-traded business development company (BDC), which invests alongside Guggenheim’s institutional investors in directly negotiated loans to private middle market companies in the U.S.

To learn more, advisors may contact the GCIF Sales Team at 877.467.9339.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with more than $215 billion¹ in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 300+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

1Assets under management are as of 12.31.2019 and includes leverage of $11.8bn. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Real Estate, LLC, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited and Guggenheim Partners India Management.

About Guggenheim Credit Income Fund

GCIF is a non-traded BDC that seeks to invest primarily in large, privately-negotiated loans to private middle market U.S. companies, with a focus on senior secured debt investments. GCIF is advised by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, an affiliate of Guggenheim Partners. For more information, please visit https://www.guggenheiminvestments.com/bdc.

About WealthForge

WealthForge envisions a frictionless path to ownership for alternative investments. Its Altigo platform enables marketplace connections and facilitates alternative investment transactions between advisors and sponsors.

This is not an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities herein. Only a Guggenheim Credit Income Fund 2019 (GCIF 2019) prospectus makes such an offer. This material is authorized only when it is accompanied or preceded by a GCIF 2019 prospectus. Neither the SEC nor the Attorney General of the State of New York nor any other state regulator has passed on or endorsed the merits of this offering. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. Securities are offered through Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, member of FINRA/SIPC, as Dealer Manager. Click here for a current fund prospectus .

Guggenheim Credit Income Fund 2019 Investment Risks. The Fund is not suitable for all investors. An investment in the Fund is speculative and involves a high degree of risk. • The private debt strategy discussed herein engages in leveraging, and other speculative investment practices that may increase the risk of investment loss. An investment strategy focused on privately-held companies presents certain challenges, including the lack of available information about the companies. • Investments in bank loans and other floating rate securities involve special types of risks, including credit risk, interest rate risk, liquidity risk and prepayment risk. • The strategy’s exposure to high yield securities (e.g. junk bonds) may subject the fund to greater volatility, and involves significant risks, including credit risk, interest rate risk and liquidity risk. • Some asset backed securities, including mortgage-backed securities, may have structures that make their reaction to interest rates and other factors difficult to predict, making their prices very volatile and they are subject to liquidity risk. • The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, which may be more volatile and less liquid, increasing the risk of loss when compared to traditional securities. • A potential conflict of interest may arise when GPIM or any of its affiliates participate in loan arrangements for which it is providing investment management services, investment banking services or other transaction related services and in which the strategy also invests. • The Fund is highly illiquid and appropriate only as a long-term investment for persons of adequate financial means who do not have a need for liquidity in their investment; thus, it is not suitable if you need access to the money invested in the foreseeable future. • The Fund does not currently intend to list shares on any securities exchange and a secondary market is not expected to develop; as such, you may be unable to sell your shares during a market downturn • The Board of Trustees may, but is not required to, implement a share repurchase program; however, only a limited number of Shares will be eligible for repurchase and any such repurchases will be at net asset value, which may be less than the purchase price. If a share repurchase program is implemented, no more than 10% of the weighted average number of outstanding Shares in any 12-month period are expected to be eligible, until a liquidity event occurs (expected to be on or before December 31, 2026); however, a liquidity event is not guaranteed. • The Fund has a finite term and may liquidate assets at a time that is disadvantageous based on market conditions, which may result in losses. • Distributions may be funded from offering proceeds or borrowings, which may constitute a return of capital and reduce the amount of capital available for investment, and are distributed after payment of the sales load and fees and expenses. • Distributions may also be funded in significant part from the reimbursement of certain expenses, which are subject to repayment to the Advisor, as well as from waivers of certain investment advisory fees, which are not subject to repayment; thus, significant portions of these distributions may not be based on investment performance and such waivers and reimbursements may not continue in the future. • If the Advisor does not agree to reimburse certain expenses, significant portions of distributions may come from offering proceeds or borrowings. • The repayment of any amounts owed to the Advisor may reduce future distributions.

This material is distributed or presented for informational or educational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product, or as investing advice of any kind. This material is not provided in a fiduciary capacity, may not be relied upon for or in connection with the making of investment decisions, and does not constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. The content contained herein is not intended to be and should not be construed as legal or tax advice and/or a legal opinion. Always consult a financial, tax and/or legal professional regarding your specific situation.



