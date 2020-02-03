ScottsMiracle-Gro to Present at Raymond James & Associates’ 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference

/EIN News/ -- MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), one of the world’s leading marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden as well as hydroponic and indoor growing products, will present at Raymond James & Associates’ 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 2nd, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. Chief Financial Officer Randy Coleman will discuss current business strategies at 2:50 p.m. eastern time.



Investors and interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the presentation from the Company’s investor relations at http://investor.scotts.com . An archive of the webcast will be available on the website for at least 12 months.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.2 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world's largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com .



Contact:

Jim King

Executive Vice President

Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs

(937) 578-5622



