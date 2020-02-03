Smart Communications Expands APAC Leadership with Key Addition to Sales Team

Nick Smith Named Vice President and General Manager of Asia Pacific

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications TM , the only provider of a cloud-based, next-generation customer communications management platform, today announced it has appointed Nick Smith to lead sales efforts in Asia Pacific. Smith is an industry veteran with expertise in both customer communications and data management. He joins Smart Communications from Informatica, where he served as managing director of ANZ, leading tremendous growth across tier one enterprise clients in both the commercial and government sectors.



“Nick’s extensive industry experience and tenure in APAC make him an invaluable asset as we deepen our investment in the region,” said Dave Towers, CRO of Smart Communications. “Under his leadership, we’ll work even more aggressively to help enterprises drive smarter customer conversations that enhance customer experience and customer loyalty.”

Prior to joining Informatica, Smith served as Managing Director for both Pitney Bowes Software and Thunderhead, building credibility in the region for his leadership in customer communications management software. He is a graduate of Brunel University London and the Melbourne Business School.

“I’ve been watching the continued innovation and leadership at Smart Communications with great interest,” stated Smith. “The company’s cloud-first strategy, coupled with its recent acquisition of Canberra-headquartered Intelledox, provides a truly unique opportunity for us to deliver the industry’s only future-proof customer communications strategy. It's an exciting time for the company and I'm thrilled to be on board as we deepen investment in and execute our growth plans for Australia and the surrounding regions.”

Smart Communications™ is the only provider of a cloud-based, next-generation customer communications platform. More than 500 global brands rely on Smart Communications to deliver smarter conversations across the entire lifecycle—empowering them to succeed in today’s digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. This is what it means to scale the conversation. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves its customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The Smart Communications platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management power of SmartCOMM™, the trade documentation expertise of SmartDX™ and forms transformation capabilities made possible only by Intelledox, which was acquired in July 2019. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com.

