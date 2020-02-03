Co-development Partnering Terms & Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics: 2014 to 2019
This report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the co-development deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading life science companies.
This report provides details of the latest Co-development agreements announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of Co-development agreements from 2014 to 2019.
There is an increasing willingness for parties to enter co-development deals; such deals enable both parties to benefit from the upside of a big product win, whereas traditional licensing deals forfeit upside for near term upfront, milestone and royalty payments.
Co-development partnering allow the parties to securitize value and reduce risk, but keep a part of the potential upside should the product reach the market. Event if the licensor does not commercialize the project they can either sell those rights to the licensee partner or another partner for an amount higher than would have been achieved at an earlier stage licensing deal.
There are mainly two forms of co-development deals; Either the parties agree on a certain division of ownership, or decide that one party gets the rights to commercialise the drug in a certain geographical area, and the other side gets the other geographical area rights. Typically, the ownership division applies when it is likely that the project will be licensed at a later point in time. The geographical split usually applies when the two companies are determined to commercialise the drug themselves.
Another reason for co-development deals is the joint origin of a project. Drug development projects often require various scientific and technological novelties that stem from different companies. If both companies contributed to the origination of the project, then both have from the beginning a stake in the project.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of Co-development deals announced since 2014 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual Co-development contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.
Global Co-development Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2014-2019 includes:
- Trends in co-development dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014
- Analysis of co-development deal structure
- Case studies of real-life co-development deals
- Comprehensive listing of co-development deals since 2014
- Access to co-development contract documents
- Key financial bnchmarks for headline, upfront, milestone and royalty rates
- The leading co-development deals by value since 2014
- Most active co-development dealmakers since 2014
- The leading co-development partnering resources
Available deals and contracts are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Therapeutic area
- Technology type
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How do milestone align with clinical stage development phases?
- How aresalesand payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Co-development dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Definition of co-development deals
2.3. Success factors for co-development deals
2.4. When co-development can be useful
2.5. Attributes of co-development deals
2.6. Aligning partners to make the co-development work
2.7. Trends in Co-development deals since 2014
2.7.1. Co-development dealmaking by year, 2014 to 2019
2.7.2. Co-development dealmaking by phase of development, 2014 to 2019
2.7.3. Co-development dealmaking by industry sector, 2014 to 2019
2.7.4. Co-development dealmaking by therapy area, 2014 to 2019
2.7.5. Co-development dealmaking by technology type, 2014 to 2019
2.7.6. Co-development dealmaking by most active company, 2014 to 2019
2.8. Option to co-develop
2.9. The future of co-development deals
Chapter 3 - Overview of Co-development deal structure
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Pure versus multi-component co-development deals
3.3. Pure co-development agreement structure
3.3.1. Example co-development agreements
3.3.1.a. Case study 1: Ambrx - Zhejiang Medicine
3.3.1.b. Case study 2: UniQure - Chiesi
Chapter 4 - Leading Co-development deals
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Top Co-development deals by value
Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active Co-development dealmakers
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Top 25 most active Co-development dealmakers
Chapter 6 - Co-development deal term financials
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Co-development partnering headline values
6.3. Co-development deal upfront payments
6.4. Co-development deal milestone payments
6.5. Co-development royalty rates
Chapter 7 - Co-development deals including contracts directory
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Co-development deals with contracts 2014 to 2019
Appendices
Appendix 1 - Co-development dealmaking by companies A-Z
Appendix 2 - Co-development dealmaking by industry sector
Appendix 3 - Co-development dealmaking by stage of development
Appendix 4 - Co-development dealmaking by therapy area
Appendix 5 - Co-development dealmaking by technology
