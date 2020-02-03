Qgiv Hosts First Annual Conference for Nonprofit Changemakers in Orlando, Florida

Nonprofit employees and fundraisers across the country are invited to Qgiv Conference for the company’s first annual event tailored to fundraising professionals.

/EIN News/ -- Lakeland, FLA, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qgiv, a leading provider of nonprofit fundraising technology, will kick off the first annual Qgiv Conference Sept. 20-22, 2020, at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando. The Qgiv Conference will provide nonprofit professionals an opportunity to network with individuals from a variety of fundraising backgrounds, earn CFRE credits, hear from industry leaders, and grow their fundraising programs with fresh insight from 26 unique sessions.

“After years of anticipation and planning, we’re proud to launch the first Qgiv Conference,” said Qgiv CEO and Co-Founder Todd Baylis. “We’ve drawn upon client feedback, our partnerships with leading nonprofit solution providers, and knowledge of emerging fundraising trends to create a multi-day event that will give our clients and nonprofit friends additional tools and tactical lessons to successfully meet their fundraising goals.”

Registration for the Qgiv Conference will open March 2. Conference attendees will have their pick of diverse sessions to attend, which will all be led by expert speakers handpicked by Qgiv staff. All attendees will have the opportunity to schedule one-on-one meetings with Qgiv staff to receive personalized insight into the Qgiv platform and learn how they can optimize usage of their fundraising tools. Interactive workshops, thought-provoking panel discussions, and engaging fundraising best-practice sessions will give attendees the resources they need to build actionable plans they can take back to the nonprofits they represent.

“We’ve taken feedback from nonprofit staff and consultants across the country and used it to create an event experience tailored to the needs of fundraising and nonprofit professionals,” said Rachel Fredrick, Qgiv’s Event Manager. “There will be sessions available for all types of fundraisers—whether you’re a development coordinator or a database administrator. We’ve created a schedule that will serve every member of a fundraising team.”

Speaking proposals will be accepted through Feb. 28. To suggest a session or speaker, click here. To learn more about the Qgiv Conference and to follow our countdown to registration opening, click here.

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform founded in 2007. From their headquarters in Lakeland, FL, they currently serve more than 3,500 nonprofit and faith-based organizations in the United States and Canada. Their no long-term contract pricing, unlimited access to tools and support, and integrations with leading CRM and email tools make it easy for nonprofits to experiment with new technology and grow their digital fundraising programs. Qgiv is committed to helping nonprofits raise more by anticipating and addressing their needs and challenges through customer-led development and close attention to industry best practices. To learn more about the Qgiv platform, visit www.qgiv.com.

Melaina Chromy Qgiv melaina.chromy@qgiv.com



