Global Automated Test Equipment Market is Expected to Reach USD 5.97 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Automated Test Equipment Market by Component (Industrial PC, Mass Interconnect, Handler, Prober), Type, Application, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global automated test equipment market is expected to grow from USD 3.91 Billion in 2017 to USD 5.97 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

Reduced manufacturing time due to the high testing speed of ATE and the rise in demand for consumer electronics goods like laptops, tablets, smartphones, and others have fuelled the demand for ATE. Growing implementation system-on-chip which is owing to rising demand for consumer electronics also drives automated test equipment. Demand for ATE has been stimulated due to the miniaturization of devices.

Automatic test equipment or automated test equipment (ATE) is a computer-operated machine that conducts tests on devices, like electronics, hardware, software, semiconductors or avionics, to measure their performance and ability. These tests are known as the Device Under Test (DUT), Equipment Under Test (EUT) or Unit Under Test (UUT), which use various controlling methods and automated technology to rapidly generate outcomes related to efficiency of the device by evaluating DUT. Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) is also defined as any equipment used to perform assembly line type testing of produced items. Most commonly the term is used for the equipment that is used in testing integrated circuits and printed circuit boards, in the manufacturing process.

These tests can be simple or complex depending upon the nature of the equipment tested. It involves the use of wireless communication and radar as well as electronic component manufacturing. Thus, ATE helps to quickly identify the working capability of DUT which saves manufacturing costs and prevents a faulty device from entering the market.

The ability of automated test equipment systems to manufacture in less timing is a major factor driving the market. The adoption of new techniques requires new ATE which may act as a constraint for the market. However, growth in the automotive sector along with the rising demand of consumers might boost the market in the coming years.

Key players operating in the global automated test equipment market include Teradyne Inc., Advantest Corporation ,Emulus Holdings Bhd (“Aemulus”), Chroma ATE Inc., Aeroflex Inc. (a subsidiary of Cobham plc), Astronics Corporation, LTX-Credence Corporation (Xcerra Corporation, Star Technologies, Tesec Corporation, Roos Instruments, Inc., Marvin Test Solutions Inc. Danaher Corporation and National Instruments Corporation among others. National Instruments Corporation are the top leading players of the market.

Extensive product portfolio and expansion strategies by major players are contributing for the growth of the sector. For instance, in February 2017, Xcerra Corporation established direct sales and support operations in Taiwan and China through which it expected to boost company’s presence in these countries.

Many major players are focusing their attention on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain a great share in market. For instance in March 2017, Virginia Panel Corporation appointed Amplicon as its United Kingdom's partner. This partnership provided both the companies with new business opportunities and further help in strengthening the engineering services.

Industrial PC segment is dominating the automated test equipment market with a share of 28.20% in 2017

The component segment is classified into industrial PC, mass interconnect, handler and prober. The industrial PC segment is dominating the automated test equipment market as they are primarily used for administering, controlling and acquiring data which influences growth of the market.

Non-Memory ATE segment is dominating the automated test equipment market with USD 1.44 Billion in 2017

Type segment includes non-memory ATE, memory ATE and discrete ATE. Non-Memory ATE segment Is dominating the automated test equipment market due to rising demand of automotive and increasing number of microcontroller-based application.

IT & Telecommunications segment is growing with the highest CAGR of 9.01% over the forecast period

Application segment is divided into segments such as consumer, automotive, aerospace & defense, IT & telecommunications and medical. IT & Telecommunications is playing a chief role in shaping the business growth and is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Increased use of ATE to test electronic components and systems, emerging technologies, rise in demand of tablets, LCD TVs and smartphones are the key drivers for the market growth.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Automated Test Equipment Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the global automated test equipment market with USD 1.70 Billion in 2017 where as the Asia Pacific region held the second dominant position in the market. The North America region is a major manufacturing hub owing to the increasing innovation and investment. Also, there is a rapid growth in aerospace sector in U.S. which boosts up the market growth. Asia Pacific is the second fastest growing region due to introduction of various technologies like adaptive testing, advanced Design-For-Test (DFT), faster mixed-signal testers, fine-pitch probe cards and design standards. Due to significant presence of semiconductor industries. China and Taiwan are expected to hold significantly to the regional market expansion.

About the report:

The global Automated Test Equipment market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), consumption (K Units), imports (K Units) and exports (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

