Rick Littlefield Ensures Robin Hood Camp Offers Campers World-Class Activities and Instruction

CARMEL, CA, USA, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robin Hood Camp is one of the most prestigious summer camp programs in the world and today hosts kids from more than 40 countries at its Maine property. Helping set the standard summer programs everywhere, camp owner and manager Rick Littlefield hires world-class professionals to instruct and run the dozens of activities available in the program.Rick Littlefield and his father have owned, managed, and maintained Robin Hood Camp for nearly a century between them. In this time, they have created an unparalleled summer program led by top professionals who teach lifelong skills and abilities through world-class activities.Unlike any other summer program in the country, Robin Hood Camp was built in an especially unique and advantageous location, nestled in the beautiful landscape of Maine close to both freshwater bodies and the ocean. Because of this, the camp offers exclusive and diverse recreational opportunities to children ages 6-16 from around the world.“We strive to deliver the best summer program we possibly can and employ professionals from many countries to lead our activities and train our campers,” says Rick Littlefield . “Our goal and philosophy is more than improving sports skills it is to impart abilities and lessons that help each child achieve personal growth build camaraderie, with integrity, and joyfulness.Robin Hood Camp offers its campers world class activities usually only found at specialty camps. The Golf Program is led by PGA professional player Dave Deheras, the Wakesurf Academy was recent headed by a Jr. World Champion Wakesurfer from Brazil, and the exciting Survival Program at Robin Hood Camp is led by a highly trained and experienced military staffer.Our Wakeboarding Academy is taught by 6-time Wakeboard World Champion Dean Lavelle, and soccer is led by Jr. Olympic and collegiate coach Bruce Groshong. During the camp's 2-week Squash Academy, Harvard Squash Coach Hameed Ahmed—who has trained more than 30 collegiate All American players and multiple National Championship teams—coaches our camper players.Robin Hood Camp also runs a Tennis Academy directed by USTA professional Arpan Trivedi along with other USTA qualified pros from India. Pacific Rim Muy Thai Kickboxing Champion Nghia Tran is set to direct the our Muy Thai program for his 19th year. There is world-class Sailing Racing coaching on our lake and ocean. . Archery lessons are instructed by a member of Mexico’s National Team, and Professional Fishing Guide Dan Ryan instructs lessons on both fly fishing and spin cast fishing with campers. Additionally, Dan Ryan is also an expert Master Canoeist and Survival Trainer.“At Robin Hood Camp, we also bring in professional musicians, professional circus performers, professional chess coaches, expert equestrian trainers, professional photographers and videographers and many more so that every camper truly has the the potential to experience the summer of their lifetime says Rick Littlefield. There are many more opportunities for campers to explore and a vibrant Trip program that will take another interview to list.”



