ROHM’s New Efficient Power Management IC Optimized for NXP Semiconductors’ i.MX 8M Nano Applications Processors

Contributes to longer operating time and smaller size of IoT applications

/EIN News/ -- Kyoto, Japan and Santa Clara, CA, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM recently announced the availability of a highly integrated and efficient power management IC (PMIC), BD71850MWV, optimized for NXP® Semiconductors’ i.MX 8M Nano family of application processors, which features exceptional computing, and audio performance. It is the latest addition to ROHM’s growing portfolio of PMICs designed for NXP’s i.MX application processors. With the BD71837AMWV for i.MX 8M Quad and Dual applications processors and the BD71847AMWV for i.MX 8M Mini family application processors, ROHM offers power solutions for all members of the i.MX 8M series.



i.MX 8M Nano applications processors allow customers to incorporate a voice interface to audio streaming devices at minimal cost. They integrate up to four Arm® Cortex®-A53 cores operating at up to 1.5GHz along with an Arm Cortex-M7 that operates at up to 750 MHz for low standby power consumption. In addition, support for advanced audio functions and various high-speed interfaces makes the i.MX 8M Nano ideal for a wide range of consumer and industrial applications.



Leveraging ROHM’s expertise in analog power and advanced BCD process, BD71850MWV integrates all power rails required by the processor as well as power supplies for DDR and common system IO. In addition to DC/DC converters with industry-leading efficiency of 95%, the PMIC features programmable power sequencer for flexible power control and management, seamless hardware control interface to i.MX 8M Nano, buffered sleep clock, protection functions, etc. The high level of integration, customizations for i.MX 8M Nano applications processors, and programmability help to shorten development time, to lower system BOM cost and to minimize the solution footprint. This product is the only* PMIC mounted on the i.MX 8M Nano processor evaluation kit by NXP semiconductors, allowing users to immediately evaluate the operation with the processor. (*As of January 2020)

ROHM will continue to expand its product portfolio to support future members of the i.MX 8M family while offering optimized solutions for different applications and market segments.



Availability: Now

Key Features

1. All-in-one system PMIC optimized for i.MX 8M Nano applications processors

BD71850MWV’s power rails are designed to meet the power requirements of i.MX 8M Nano applications processors. The PMIC integrates 6 DC/DC buck converter, 6 LDOs, 1.8V/3.3V power switch for SDXC cards interface, 32-kHz crystal driver and buffered output clock, extensive monitoring and protection circuits, a programmable sequencer and power state control logic.

The high level of integration allows this PMIC to supply power to memory and system peripherals, reducing system BOM cost and the solution footprint.

The 2.7V-5.5V input voltage range supports a variety of power sources, from single-cell Li-ion battery to USB and wall adapter.

2. Compact solution footprint and low-cost PCB design

Besides integrating all necessary power functions in a compact 56-pin 7mm x 7mm QFN package, the pin layout is carefully designed to ensure easy connection to NXP’s i.MX 8M Nano applications processor and DDR memory, considerably reducing design effort and risk. The integration of all required components reduces the number of external parts by 42 and mounting area by 42% compared to discrete solutions (assuming Type 3 PCB for single-sided mounting). With two-sided mounting, the board size could be as small as 400mm2.

3. Configurability and programmability to allow optimization for wide variety of system designs

To support many different applications and use cases, BD71850MWV incorporates programmability into the power control sequencer and all power rails. Many operating parameters, such as output voltage, power state transitions, reset behavior etc, are OTP configurable and/or software programmable.

Features

- Input voltage range: 2.7V to 5.5V

- 6 programmable buck converters with optimized single output capacitor BOM

- 6 general purpose LDOs with optimized supply power architecture

- OTP configurable and software programmable power control sequencer

- Power-control hardware sideband signaling compatible with i.MX 8M Nano

- 1.8V / 3.3v Power multiplexer for high speed SDXC card

- Single-switch, multi-functional power button functionality

- 32.768kHz crystal oscillator driver

- Extensive protection functions (soft start, power rail error detection, overvoltage, overcurrent, etc.)

- 3.3V tolerant I2C I/F (1 MHz max.)

Also provides an environment that allows users to easily evaluate BD71850MWV.

BD71850MWV is found on NXP i.MX 8M Nano Evaluation Kit. Its driver is integrated in the EVK BSP.

For PMIC datasheet, tools, and design-in collaterals, please visit the following URL.

https://www.rohm.com/web/global/products/-/product/BD71850MWV

Attachments

Jayme Pontious ROHM Semiconductor +1-408-720-1900 jpontious@rohmsemiconductor.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.