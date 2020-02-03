VelocityEHS Eases Tier II Reporting Concerns Ahead of Annual Submission Deadline

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS , the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, is reminding safety professionals to submit their Tier II Hazardous Chemical Inventory Reports to their local fire departments, their Local Emergency Planning Committees (LEPCs), and their State Emergency Response Commissions (SERCs) by March 1, 2020. The annual submission deadline applies to facilities with hazardous chemicals present at or above threshold amounts established by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). VelocityEHS’ MSDSonline Chemical Management solution streamlines regulatory reporting obligations – like Tier II – by giving users faster and easier access to important hazardous chemical inventory information.



Mandated by Section 312 of the Emergency Planning and Community Right-To-Know Act (EPCRA), Tier II reports capture critical information about the types, quantities and locations of hazardous chemicals at a given facility. The required annual submission of this information helps local and state emergency responders prepare for chemical events that could affect the community, and provide an emergency contact for each reporting facility. For information about Tier II reporting requirements in your state, including the state reporting system used, consult EPA’s resource page .

Those unfamiliar of their reporting obligations are encouraged to attend VelocityEHS’ live webinar, “EPA Tier II Reporting: How To Ensure Compliance with Updated Requirements,” on February 4, 2020 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET and February 25, 2020 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET . Offered to the public at no additional cost, the comprehensive webinar examines the history and purpose of Tier II reporting, ways to accurately determine applicability, common reporting mistakes, and strategies to use to stay in compliance. Those unable to attend the live webinar broadcast can also watch an on-demand version.

“Tier II reporting can be a real headache for safety professionals who lack a clear and complete picture of what hazardous chemicals are present in their facility – and in what quantities,” said Mike Flynn, VelocityEHS’ vice president of product development. “We designed our MSDSonline SDS/Chemical Management software to simplify complex chemical inventory management tasks and to give users the control they need to account for all chemical hazards throughout the organization. This level of control is not only a critical component to protecting employees and communities, but also helps employers meet complex regulatory reporting requirements that help keep their businesses compliant – in just a few clicks.”

The latest release of VelocityEHS’ MSDSonline Chemical Management solution offers expanded container-level inventory management tools, more robust regulatory cross-referencing features and enhanced reporting capabilities that streamline Tier II and other regulatory obligations. The latest software release also makes it easier for safety professionals to complete EPA-required Tier II report forms which have been updated to make use of hazard categories that correspond with those from the GHS-aligned Hazard Communication Standard (HazCom or HCS). The system’s sophisticated reporting functionality quickly generates correctly formatted Tier II forms in an electronic format that can be uploaded directly to Tier2 Submit, the EPA’s electronic Tier II submission software, or to other online state reporting systems such as E-Plan.

Covered companies are required to submit their Tier II reports for the 2019 calendar year by March 1, 2020. Visit EPA’s Tier II page to learn more.

For more information about VelocityEHS and its full suite of award-winning EHS products and services, visit www.EHS.com .

