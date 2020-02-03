MSC Commercial to Represent the Greater Sarasota Market as TCN Worldwide’s Newest Member Firm

TCN Worldwide Announces Michael Saunders & Company’s Commercial Division as the Newest Member Firm to be Selected to Join the International Commercial Real Estate Organization

/EIN News/ -- Sarasota, FL, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H. Ross Ford III, President & CEO of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services, is pleased to announce MSC Commercial as the newest member to be selected to join the international real estate services organization. The commercial division of prominent Gulf Coast brokerage Michael Saunders & Company is the only TCN member in the greater Sarasota area and offers a wide array of commercial real estate brokerage services.

For over 40 years, MSC Commercial has served the greater Sarasota commercial real estate market, opening its doors in 1977. Headquartered in Sarasota County, the division provides commercial property sales, leasing, management and tenant representation services throughout Florida’s Gulf Coast. The firm has additionally played an active role in the area’s vast development and overall wellbeing – from new businesses seeking growing communities like Lakewood Ranch to volunteering efforts on local boards and organizations.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome MSC Commercial to our organization,” stated Ross Ford. “MSC Commercial has distinguished itself as a leader in the greater Sarasota marketplace. The company has built a successful track record, offering outstanding services to its clients for more than 40 years and we are pleased to welcome them to our esteemed membership roster."

Scott Cietek, Director of Commercial Real Estate at MSC Commercial, commented, “This is an exciting time to be joining TCN Worldwide with its recent significant expansion. The national exposure and global coverage of the organization will open many doors for our brokers and clients alike. TCN Worldwide is an outstanding organization and will provide our advisors with a broad international network of like-minded colleagues to share industry best practices and enhance the full suite of commercial real estate services we offer.”

Read about the state of the commercial real estate market in the Sarasota metro area in MSC Commercial’s Q4 2019 market report: https://issuu.com/michaelsaunders/docs/commercial-quarterlyreport2019q4-share

About MSC Commercial

MSC Commercial is a team of experts specializing in the sale, lease, representation and property management of commercial properties. Covering all of Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte County and beyond, this division of Michael Saunders & Company is known for local knowledge, global perspective and exceptional results.

Built and maintained on the strongest relationships in the business, MSC Commercial is part of the most dynamic network including local Realtor boards, Chamber of Commerce, and Economic Development organizations, as well as ICSC, CCIM and Leading Real Estate Companies of the World.

MSC Commercial provides complete sale and leasing services in land, medical/office, retail, and industrial properties, as well as tenant and landlord representation. Visit msccommercial.com for more information.

Scott Cietek is available for comment at 941.716.5753 or by email at scottcietek@michaelsaunders.com.

About TCN Worldwide

TCN Worldwide ranks as one of the largest service providers in the commercial real estate industry. An alliance of top independent brokerage firms serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide, TCN Worldwide provides complete integrated commercial real estate solutions across North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia.

Offering an extensive range of real estate services coupled with a personal commitment to exceed client expectations, TCN Worldwide represents approximately $41.3 billion in transactions annually across its 60+ office and more than 1,500 commercial real estate professionals.

For more information on TCN Worldwide, contact H. Ross Ford at 972-769-8701 or visit TCNWorldwide.com.

