U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Army Issue Solicitation to Develop H2Rescue

An interagency collaboration between the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the Department of Defense (DoD) will support an opportunity to address disaster mitigation through the use of an advanced fuel truck technology concept known as H2Rescue. The H2Rescue is a fuel cell/battery hybrid truck that first responders and the military can drive to disaster mitigation sites. It can provide sufficient hydrogen to provide power, heat, and even potable water for up to 72 hours.

The solicitation to support this opportunity can provide up to nearly $1 million in federal funds and requires an equal match of industry contributions. The U.S. Army Corps is leading the solicitation, which includes support from DOE's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy's Fuel Cell Technologies Office and Vehicle Technologies Office, as well as DoD's Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Ground Vehicle Systems Center. This demonstration will help identify hydrogen, fuel cell, and battery R&D gaps to ensure the technology not only meets the needs, but provides additional value to the emergency management field.